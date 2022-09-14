Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Won't Explain Where Michael Myers Has Been Since Last Sequel
The upcoming Halloween Ends is jumping four years into the future of the series' timeline, but director David Gordon Green recently confirmed that fans shouldn't expect to learn much about what the murderous Michael Myers has been doing since we last saw him. In the current timeline of the series, Myers was apprehended following his deadly rampage in 1978 and locked up for 40 years, before escaping in the events of 2018's Halloween. The last sequel, Halloween Kills, picked up right from the events of its predecessor, but Green noted that he wasn't interested in exploring Myers' time in seclusion and isolation ahead of the upcoming conclusion to his trilogy of films. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
toofab.com
Jason Blum Says Halloween Reboot Trilogy Came with 'A Lot of Pressure' (Exclusive)
"We try and really do things that the fans gonna be happy about ... except killing Michael Myers, they’re going to be upset about that." "Halloween Ends" this year ... or at least the reboot trilogy featuring Jamie Lee Curtis' return as Laurie Strode does ... and producer Jason Blum says working on the films has been a mix of fun and serious pressure.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
startattle.com
Hocus Pocus 2 (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Startattle.com – Hocus Pocus 2 2022. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new...
tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Collider
Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie
More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen
EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Batgirl’s Michael Keaton Reacts To The DC Movie’s Cancellation
Michael Keaton was going to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the scrapped Batgirl movie.
Colin Farrell Details Friendship with Elizabeth Taylor, Recalls Late Actress’ Love of ‘CSI’
Colin Farrell was honored at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on Thursday, and the actor took his speech in a personal direction, recalling his unlikely friendship with the two-time Oscar winner (via Variety). Farrell and Taylor became friends during the final years of her life, and the “Banshees of Inisherin” star recalled bonding with Taylor over her love of crime television shows. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” Farrell said. But their friendship extended far beyond making small talk...
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
digitalspy.com
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
NME
John Carpenter announces new ‘Halloween Ends’ soundtrack
John Carpenter has announced details of his soundtrack for the forthcoming Halloween Ends film – listen to first song ‘The Procession’ below. The latest – and reportedly last – movie in the Halloween series is due out in cinemas on October 14, with Carpenter’s new soundtrack arriving via Sacred Bones on the same day.
Collider
The Doomed History of the Tim Burton/Nicolas Cage Superman Movie Explained
After Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), it was more apparent than ever that Superman needed a refresh on the big screen. The incredible success of the 1989 movie Batman at the box office just seemed to reaffirm that there was untapped potential for Warner Bros. in launching a new Superman movie that resonated with moviegoers. However, throughout the 1990s, there were belabored attempts to get the Superman franchise back off the ground that included the tormented Superman Lives. This unrealized motion picture was set to unite director Tim Burton and Nicolas Cage, the latter set to play Kal-El/Superman. All that enticing star power wasn’t enough to get this unique-sounding take on the Superman mythos off the ground.
