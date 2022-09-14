The upcoming Halloween Ends is jumping four years into the future of the series' timeline, but director David Gordon Green recently confirmed that fans shouldn't expect to learn much about what the murderous Michael Myers has been doing since we last saw him. In the current timeline of the series, Myers was apprehended following his deadly rampage in 1978 and locked up for 40 years, before escaping in the events of 2018's Halloween. The last sequel, Halloween Kills, picked up right from the events of its predecessor, but Green noted that he wasn't interested in exploring Myers' time in seclusion and isolation ahead of the upcoming conclusion to his trilogy of films. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO