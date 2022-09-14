Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
After-school programs changing at Sioux Falls Public Schools next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the last school bell rings and the kids leave for an after-school program, many take a bus to get to the program. Sioux Falls public schools, which operates the kids inc program, says next year, the kids will stay put, and the after-school programs will come to them.
Madison Daily Leader
MHS homecoming service project will comfort children
Madison High School senior Nick Kappenman is looking forward to returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital. As a child, he spent a lot of time there. This time he and classmate Ashlyn Strom will be armed with bears and fleece blankets which are being collected as part of a homecoming community service project.
Madison Daily Leader
Leonard Feistner
Leonard J. Feistner, 80, of Madison, died on Sept. 10, 2022, at his home. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Feistner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
Madison Daily Leader
Prairie Doc
(Editor’s note: This week’s column is written by Jill Kruse, D.O., who is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices as a hospitalist in Brookings.) People often talk about having a “gut feeling” when they know something is wrong. What feelings come when...
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
KELOLAND TV
Serving up beef at the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activity at Minnehaha Country Club. Pro-Am events are underway at the Sanford International and the players won’t go hungry. “We are serving the prime rib sandwiches,” South Dakota...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
sdpb.org
S.D. Supreme Court upholds Sioux Falls stabbing conviction
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sioux Falls man whose victim, his girlfriend, did not testify against him at trial. The prosecution presented the testimony of investigators and medical personnel, as well as phone conversations between the offender and victim recorded while he was in jail awaiting trial.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
