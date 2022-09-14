ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

After-school programs changing at Sioux Falls Public Schools next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the last school bell rings and the kids leave for an after-school program, many take a bus to get to the program. Sioux Falls public schools, which operates the kids inc program, says next year, the kids will stay put, and the after-school programs will come to them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

MHS homecoming service project will comfort children

Madison High School senior Nick Kappenman is looking forward to returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital. As a child, he spent a lot of time there. This time he and classmate Ashlyn Strom will be armed with bears and fleece blankets which are being collected as part of a homecoming community service project.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Leonard Feistner

Leonard J. Feistner, 80, of Madison, died on Sept. 10, 2022, at his home. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Feistner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Prairie Doc

(Editor’s note: This week’s column is written by Jill Kruse, D.O., who is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices as a hospitalist in Brookings.) People often talk about having a “gut feeling” when they know something is wrong. What feelings come when...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tearing down and repurposing

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
HARRISBURG, SD
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Serving up beef at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activity at Minnehaha Country Club. Pro-Am events are underway at the Sanford International and the players won’t go hungry. “We are serving the prime rib sandwiches,” South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

S.D. Supreme Court upholds Sioux Falls stabbing conviction

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Sioux Falls man whose victim, his girlfriend, did not testify against him at trial. The prosecution presented the testimony of investigators and medical personnel, as well as phone conversations between the offender and victim recorded while he was in jail awaiting trial.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
BRANDON, SD

