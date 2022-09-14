Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
calmatters.network
Where the Palo Alto City Council candidates stand on climate change
Election season is in full swing across Palo Alto, where campaign signs are becoming more noticeable across town. To assist local voters in their decision at the ballot box, the Weekly asked this year’s seven City Council candidates to fill out questionnaires about their qualifications, vision for the city and priorities if elected. They also explained where they stand on housing, climate change, rail crossings and policing and crime, among other topics.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto reaches settlement in suit over gas transfers
The city of Palo Alto would issue refunds totaling $17 million to its gas customers under a proposed settlement with Miriam Green, a resident who sued the city over its historic practice of transferring funds from its municipal utility to pay for basic city services. Attorneys for both sides in...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton City Council candidates debate
New housing developments, the drinking water supply and public safety were just some of the topics that five Pleasanton City Council candidates running in the November election addressed during a public forum this week. Participating in the live two-hour event in the council chambers at the Pleasanton Civic Center were...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton Mayor Brown talks about plans for second term
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown told the Weekly she was relieved after finding out earlier this summer that she was unchallenged for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Brown said she saw it as “a positive affirmation that I’ve worked hard for the last 10 years in elected office to represent residents.”
calmatters.network
Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it...
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
calmatters.network
Landlords push back against proposed rental registry
Protections for residential tenants have long been a hot topic in Palo Alto, where 46% of the residents are renters and where sky-high rents have contributed to what city leaders often refer to as a housing emergency. But while the City Council agreed in February to expand some programs for...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 events we’re excited about this autumn
Keep your calendar full through November with these Peninsula happenings. Fall always has big shoes to fill. Coming in on the heels of a season synonymous with sunshine, vacations and outdoor activities, autumn signals the start of the school year and days that are increasingly shorter and colder. But longtime...
hoodline.com
Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment
The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
climaterwc.com
Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City
A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
calmatters.network
Why it's so hard for kids in crisis to access the mental health care they need in Santa Clara County
This article was produced as a project for the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2022 California Fellowship. When 14-year-old Brian got home to Palo Alto from a 5-week residential treatment program for depression earlier this year, there was one space that he couldn’t wait to be in again.
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
calmatters.network
Supervisor Haubert highlights county priorities at Livermore chamber event
Residents, community leaders and local officials gathered last week at the Martinelli Event Center in Livermore to hear Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert deliver a talk about current county projects and priorities of relevance to the Tri-Valley. Haubert — who is in his second year on the Board of Supervisors...
NBC Bay Area
SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns
A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto's first permanent dance studio opens its doors
Behind the doors of a former East Palo Alto church at 1841 Bay Road, three rows of young dancers in yellow leotards and skirts, their hair loosely pulled up in buns or pigtails, jump across the dance floor while mimicking the instructor’s every move. The room rings with the occasional sound of music, punctuated by the instructor’s directions and reminders to keep quiet, as the children concentrate on honing their ballet skills.
hoodline.com
SF breaks ground on ‘the most expensive park in city history’ in Bayview
What will become San Francisco’s most exciting new park is gated off and inaccessible, and you’ve probably only seen it in the movies. Currently known as 900 Innes, the patch of shorefront land in Bayview has been fenced off and out of use for nearly 30 years, though it was used in a scene in the Last Black Man in San Francisco to evoke a sense of economic despair.
calmatters.network
Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally
The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
calmatters.network
Downtown Streets Team hires new interim CEO
Downtown Streets Team announced on Tuesday that it has found an interim CEO to replace Eileen Richardson, the nonprofit’s retiring founder who launched the organization in Palo Alto nearly two decades ago. Jim Rettew, who recently served as the interim executive director at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP),...
