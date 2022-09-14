Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Related
Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.
News 12
Middletown Township man drowns in Ortley Beach section of Toms River
A man from Middletown Township drowned in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River Wednesday. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol responded to calls for help on a Jet Ski and multiple first responding agencies tried to save the 46-year-old’s life. Despite their efforts, he died after being taken to a hospital.
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17 Firefighters help put out blaze that spread through home in Middletown, NJ
An investigation is underway after a fire torched through a home on Jersey Avenue in the North Middletown section of Middletown Township on Thursday afternoon. The details of the Thursday house fire were announced by the Middletown Township Fire Department. There were 17 firefighters from four companies starting with the...
987thecoast.com
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Shadynook Drive and Oakridge Parkway. The accident scene has just been cleared.
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
Police: Woman Hospitalized After Apparent Jump From OCC Roof
TOMS RIVER – A woman is in the hospital after apparently jumping from the roof of the Kean Gateway building at Ocean County College earlier today, police said. The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. and the woman’s identity has not been released. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police
A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
Police: 4-year-old critical after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.
LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.The driver remained at the scene.So far, no charges have been filed.
9-year-old dog dies after fight with porcupine outside family home in N.J.
A Sussex County, N.J., family is in mourning following the death of their 9-year-old dog, Chester, a week after a violent encounter with a porcupine left barbed quills inside and outside of the pitbull-mix’s body. “They said at the animal hospital they have never seen quills that bad in...
Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City
A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: DUMPSTER FIRE
District 1 was dispatched to a 40 yard dumpster fully involved. Upon arrival it was a working fire. Crew from 2101 held the initial attack and 2121 provided an additional hand line to help with extinguishing the fire and overhaul. Great job by all crews on scene today. Media and...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5