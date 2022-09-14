ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.⁣
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Middletown Township man drowns in Ortley Beach section of Toms River

A man from Middletown Township drowned in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River Wednesday. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol responded to calls for help on a Jet Ski and multiple first responding agencies tried to save the 46-year-old’s life. Despite their efforts, he died after being taken to a hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Middletown, NJ
Accidents
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Swimmer#Jersey Shore#Accident
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Accidents
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police

A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 4-year-old critical after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.The driver remained at the scene.So far, no charges have been filed. 
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City

A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BRICK: DUMPSTER FIRE

BRICK: DUMPSTER FIRE

District 1 was dispatched to a 40 yard dumpster fully involved. Upon arrival it was a working fire. Crew from 2101 held the initial attack and 2121 provided an additional hand line to help with extinguishing the fire and overhaul. Great job by all crews on scene today. Media and...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

