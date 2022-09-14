ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts names interim Nebraska state fire marshal, corrections director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced interim leaders of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the State Fire Marshal Agency. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as the interim director of the Department of Correctional Services. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department for nearly 40 years, serving...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state workers rally for higher wages as negotiations start

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, state workers rallied in Lincoln and called on the governor to invest in public workers. Nebraska Association of Public Employees members gathered outside the State Office Building near the Capitol, the night before the start of salary negotiations with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers could be affected by potential railroad strike

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A potential railroad strike would not only disrupt the nation’s economy but also farmers here in Nebraska. Kansas Grain and Feed Association, representing farmers in Kansas and Nebraska, said a strike would hit the local economy hard. “It will basically put a stop to...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”

(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike

If you've been to Eppley Airfield you know it's tough to find a parking spot. The concept for Nebraskans is electric. Imagine the anxiety of discovering your nearly new car has been stolen but then the relief of a call from the police that it’s been recovered almost intact.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

New program will let NU law students gain experience while helping those facing eviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Housing Justice Program, a project to protect tenant rights, is being launched at the University of Nebraska College of Law. The law school is partnering with other legal service providers and nonprofits to expand the work of the Tenant Assistance Project, which works to curb eviction and housing problems by connecting renters with federal and state aid.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Immigrants share stories of how they came to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hub Cafe was abuzz Friday night with food, stories and friendship. Lincoln officials and other community leaders organized Where We Belong, an event geared toward being more welcoming to immigrants in Lincoln and part of National Welcoming Week. Many people were able to tell...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake. So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
LINCOLN, NE

