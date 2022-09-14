Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts names interim Nebraska state fire marshal, corrections director
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced interim leaders of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the State Fire Marshal Agency. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as the interim director of the Department of Correctional Services. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department for nearly 40 years, serving...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
klkntv.com
Vacancies in key positions at Nebraska prisons could put workers and inmates at risk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The annual report on Nebraska’s prison system has been released, and there are multiple challenges that could be putting both inmates and staff at risk. Staffing has been one of the biggest priorities over the last year, but the inspector general report shows that...
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
klkntv.com
Nebraska state workers rally for higher wages as negotiations start
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, state workers rallied in Lincoln and called on the governor to invest in public workers. Nebraska Association of Public Employees members gathered outside the State Office Building near the Capitol, the night before the start of salary negotiations with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers could be affected by potential railroad strike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A potential railroad strike would not only disrupt the nation’s economy but also farmers here in Nebraska. Kansas Grain and Feed Association, representing farmers in Kansas and Nebraska, said a strike would hit the local economy hard. “It will basically put a stop to...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”
(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
WOWT
Nebraska agriculture braces for rail strike
If you've been to Eppley Airfield you know it's tough to find a parking spot. The concept for Nebraskans is electric. Imagine the anxiety of discovering your nearly new car has been stolen but then the relief of a call from the police that it’s been recovered almost intact.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
klkntv.com
New program will let NU law students gain experience while helping those facing eviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Housing Justice Program, a project to protect tenant rights, is being launched at the University of Nebraska College of Law. The law school is partnering with other legal service providers and nonprofits to expand the work of the Tenant Assistance Project, which works to curb eviction and housing problems by connecting renters with federal and state aid.
klkntv.com
Immigrants share stories of how they came to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hub Cafe was abuzz Friday night with food, stories and friendship. Lincoln officials and other community leaders organized Where We Belong, an event geared toward being more welcoming to immigrants in Lincoln and part of National Welcoming Week. Many people were able to tell...
WOWT
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake. So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska receives nearly $11 million to build EV charging stations along highways
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved to receive nearly $11 million in funding from the Biden Administration on Wednesday. With the project’s approval, Nebraska is one of 33 states with plans to build out their EV charging networks. The administration also approved...
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
North Platte Telegraph
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
