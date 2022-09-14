Read full article on original website
‘ReAwaken America’ tour stops in Post Falls, local religious leaders speak out
POST FALLS, ID. — Thousands of people are gathering in Post Falls this weekend to attend the “ReAwaken America Tour”. Organizers of the cross-country tour say that they are educating people about issues in the country today, and many of their speakers are also of Christian faith. “COVID...
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
SPS to focus weekly meeting on bus budget, potential third clinic for students and community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday night’s Spokane Public Schools (SPS) meeting will have several topics up for discussion. The most important on the list? A new clinic for Logan Elementary, and SPS bus routes and budgets. SPS will be building a new health clinic on the south side of...
ncwlife.com
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
carrington.edu
After 13 Years as a Dental Assistant, Instructor Kerri Morris Prepares Spokane Students to Pursue a Career She Loves
The people who have the greatest impact on our lives aren’t always positive role models. Sometimes, those we remember most are the people who showed us who, what, or how we didn’t want to be. That was certainly true for Kerri Morris. “When I was seven or eight...
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Mead School Board votes against banning critical race theory, books about gender identity
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School Board voted against two proposals that would have banned critical race theory curriculum and books that taught about gender identity. For a closer look click here.
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
inlander.com
Readers react to our stories about two downtrodden apartment complexes and Amelia Clark
Readers respond to Daniel Walters' story about 19 deaths at two downtrodden apartments ("Death at the Door," 9/8/2022):. KICKEN WESTERLUND: Just wow. This was difficult to read, but not as bad as living it. LISA FUNKHOUSER-O'BRIEN: Good article; scary shameful place to live. I feel bad for these residents; no...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
