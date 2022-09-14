ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane local news

