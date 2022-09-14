ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Police investigating Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raeford community concerned while deputies search for masked suspects

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — After a robbery and kidnapping at a gas station in Raeford Tuesday evening, the community is on high alert. “I’m watching… I’m watching out. I won’t come at night anymore and get gas. It’s crazy,” said Cornelius Kelly while filling up his car at the Lucky Stop gas station near Highway 401 and Rockfish Road.
RAEFORD, NC
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC

