DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Police investigating Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
cbs17
City of Raleigh Fire Station No. 22 gets new facility equipped to help decrease cancer risk
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters. The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
cbs17
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
Worker dies after falling off roof of Apex home
A worker died Wednesday afternoon after falling off of the roof of an Apex home.
cbs17
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
cbs17
Raeford community concerned while deputies search for masked suspects
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — After a robbery and kidnapping at a gas station in Raeford Tuesday evening, the community is on high alert. “I’m watching… I’m watching out. I won’t come at night anymore and get gas. It’s crazy,” said Cornelius Kelly while filling up his car at the Lucky Stop gas station near Highway 401 and Rockfish Road.
cbs17
SUV smashes into structure on New Bern Ave in Raleigh; VW crashes down embankment
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eastbound traffic was slowed along a major Raleigh road after the driver of an SUV crashed into a structure Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in the 5100 block of New Bern Avenue, near North Rogers Lane, east of downtown Raleigh. A...
WXII 12
cbs17
Driver charged with DWI in wreck that killed 1 student, injured 3 others of University of Mount Olive, NCSHP says
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash early Friday morning killed one student and injured three other University of Mount Olive students, according to the university. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the single-car wreck happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
cbs17
Man found passed out behind the wheel with heroin in car, Moore County deputies say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they have arrested a man found with heroin in his car in Vass. Deputies say they found a driver passed out behind the wheel on the 4500 block of Lobelia Road Tuesday after receiving a call about a possible intoxicated driver.
