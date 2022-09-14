Read full article on original website
Colorado Garden Foundation Talks About Upcoming Colorado Home Show
The fall season is upon us, which means now is the time to renovate or update your home! The Colorado Fall Home Show is just days away from kick off on September 24th and 25th at the Colorado Convention Center. GDC teamed up with the nonprofit behind it all, the Colorado Garden Foundation, to learn more about horticulture grants and scholarships in Colorado the foundation puts together.
Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID boosters
New COVID boosters brought out vaccine-seekers in numbers Colorado hasn't seen in months DJ Summers reports. Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID …. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
Ask A Met: Drought
Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor gives the latest update on how big of an impact drought has had on Colorado. But what is the science behind how that is measured?
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Mostly sunny at 82 degrees Friday
There's a chance for spotty rain showers this afternoon before a weekend warm-up. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire. Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty. Officer Vakoff’s mother shares message...
Central Park Mortgage
Do you need to make home improvements or need to access the equity in your property for other reasons, but don’t know if it’s a good time because the interest rates are high? If so, have you ever considered a home equity line of credit? Earlier, GDC host, Spencer Thomas, spoke with Cleo Lewis of Central Park Mortgage to learn more about her services that are helping Coloradans near and far.
Colorado drivers rank 3rd for road rage
Colorado drivers are getting a bad reputation on the roads. Carly Moore reports. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask A Met: Drought. September snow falling in...
Possible Camp Hale national monument welcomed
Some Coloradans have wanted Camp Hale to be protected as a national monument for years but others are concerned about the way that may finally happen. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Scattered storms move in Wednesday
Weather changes are pushing into Colorado bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Travis Michels reports.
Freight rail workers make roughly double the median household income
DENVER (KDVR) — Rail freight interruptions appear to have been avoided. The rail freight workers unions and their management tentatively agreed to a contract early Thursday morning. Freight unions had rejected an earlier deal that would have increased pay but not addressed working schedules. Union leaders said working hours...
‘Insights Thursday’ with Karma, Luck and Psychic
It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Aqua Spas Inc Extends Biggest Sale of the Year
Sponsored Content by Aqua Spas Inc. When you think of spas, you think of relaxation, right? Well, what if we told you, you could have your own spa nestled into the comfort of your own home? Aqua Spas has been installing hot tubs and swim spas in Colorado homes for the past 28 years. Right now, Aqua Spas has decided to extend its biggest Labor Day sale of the year so you can get in on the fun too!
IMA Foundation Hosts 10th Annual “Party on the Plaza” at Union Station
The IMA Foundation is hosting its 10th annual fundraising event today at Union Station and it comes with a whole lot of fun! Colorado’s best amateur ping-pongers will battle it out for bragging rights and the chance to win $1,000 for the charity of their choice. GDC caught up with Executive Director of the IMA Foundation, Ruth Rohs, to learn more about the event that kicks off today from 4pm-8pm.
Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by deputy
Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. 3 dead after 2 planes crash in Boulder County. 3 dead after 2 planes crash...
