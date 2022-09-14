The South Dakota State University football team closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday night, hosting Butler in the 55th edition of the Beef Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with television coverage on Midco Sports and ESPN+. The pregame barbecue runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. north of the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Barbecue tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting animal science scholarships.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO