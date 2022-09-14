Read full article on original website
Leonard Feistner
Leonard Feistner
Leonard J. Feistner, 80, of Madison, died on Sept. 10, 2022, at his home. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Feistner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jacks host Butler in Beef Bowl
Jacks host Butler in Beef Bowl
The South Dakota State University football team closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule Saturday night, hosting Butler in the 55th edition of the Beef Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with television coverage on Midco Sports and ESPN+. The pregame barbecue runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. north of the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Barbecue tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting animal science scholarships.
Madison Daily Leader
DSU students receive DoD scholarships
Three Dakota State University students are now part of the Department of Defense Cyber Scholarship Program (DoD CySP). This scholarship for service program is an effort by the DoD to protect critical services by creating a knowledgeable and skilled DoD cyberspace workforce, individuals who will defend the country’s network, information systems and data.
Tire Motive and Jack's Service
Tire Motive and Jack's Service
One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8. Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.
Madison Daily Leader
South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year, the head of the department told state lawmakers Thursday. The departures leave the highway patrol's force short 22 troopers, which is nearly 10%...
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County Commission to adopt 2023 budget
The Lake County Commission will adopt the 2023 county budget on Tuesday at a regular meeting of the commission. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve an agreement with the...
