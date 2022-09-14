ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover County Supervisors reviewing allegations that school board member disclosed student information

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq0Bb_0hvmR5UE00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is reviewing allegations that a school board member improperly disclosed a student’s information using their personal email account, a potential violation of federal law that could lead to their removal.

The revelation came Wednesday during the county attorney’s presentation to the supervisors about the removal process of the board’s appointees, specifically Hanover School Board members, requested by Board Chairwoman Angela Kelly-Wiecek last month.

County attorney Dennis Walter and the supervisors did not share which school board member the claims were made against or if they were unsupported. Supervisors said they were awaiting more details on the accusations.

Presentation on removing Hanover school board members related to ‘longtime appointee’

“At the Board’s direction, a request for additional information regarding this allegation has been sent, including whether School Board policies related to student/parent notification were followed,” a slide from Walter’s presentation stated.

Kelly-Wiecek said in August that the request for the presentation was “relative to a longtime appointee,” but did not share additional details.

Hanover County School Board Chairman John Axselle III, the longest-serving member on the current board, reached out to a top legal strategist for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) before he tried to set a meeting between the board and the organization.

Emails shed light on how Hanover’s School Board and Alliance Defending Freedom came together

In May , 8News reported on the emails Axselle sent to ADF, which included messages from his personal Gmail account.

Hanover’s school board approved a plan to have ADF, which some have classified as an “anti-LGBTQ hate group,” review the district’s policy regarding the treatment of LGBTQ students. The organization helped craft the school board’s recently approved bathroom and locker room policy for transgender students .

Axselle did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the board for this story.

Hanover County School Board passes new bathroom access policy for transgender students

Many county supervisors asked Walter general questions about the legal process of removing school board members, including their options and authority. Supervisor Sean Davis referenced ADF, saying that he was advised that the allegations were not tied to emails to the organization but over the school board member’s use of their personal account.

Walter said communications between the school board and organizations acting as legal counsel, including ADF, could be protected under federal privacy laws. But he said allegations of the school board member’s use of a personal email account could be a violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA).

While Walter avoided directly addressing specifics brought up by supervisors, he said the allegations were serious enough to investigate. He did say Wednesday that he was not aware of any FERPA complaints being filed against school board members following the allegations.

Virginia NAACP chapters call for overhaul of Hanover County Schools leaders

If the board aims to ultimately seek the removal of a school board member, a petition must be filed in Hanover Circuit Court and signed by the supervisor who appointed the school board member or by a majority of the Board of Supervisors under the penalty of perjury.

The case could go to trial if a majority of the supervisors sign a petition, but Walter informed the board Wednesday that most reported cases of such removal efforts are unsuccessful.

Unlike most school boards in Virginia, Hanover’s is made up of members not elected by voters but appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors. According to a list provided to 8News by Hanover Schools’ spokesperson Chris Whitley, here’s when each school board member was first appointed:

  • John F. Axselle III, Beaverdam District: Appointed in 1995
  • Robert J. (Bob) May, South Anna District: Appointed in 2021
  • Ola J. Hawkins, Ashland District: Appointed in 2016
  • Robert L. Hundley, Jr., Chickahominy District: Appointed in 2004
  • Steven Ikenberry, Cold Harbor District: Appointed in 2021
  • John E. Redd, Jr., Mechanicsville District: Appointed in 1981 (served one term); appointed in 2022
  • George E. Sutton, Henry District: Appointed in 2019

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Hanover, VA
Government
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Government
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Mechanicsville, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitley
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator

GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#County Attorney#Hanover School Board
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Butler Snow Welcomes Attorney in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of P. Thomas DiStanislao, who has joined the Products, Catastrophic and Industrial Litigation group in Richmond, Virginia. DiStanislao brings experience representing clients in all stages of environmental and products liability litigation in federal and state courts across the country....
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy