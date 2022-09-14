Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Governor lacks confidence in city of Jackson regaining governance of water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With water pressure and quality restored, the conversations are shifting to what happens in the long term with Jackson’s water system. The Governor isn’t committing to any one plan but seems to think the city will likely lose its control. ”But to the residents...
Jackson Public Works deputy director resigns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position. King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. […]
WAPT
'It was best for me to move out of the way,' former Jackson public works leader says
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlin King said it was time for him to leave the Jackson Public Works Department as new leadership prepares to take over. King was the director of the department until he was reassigned less than two weeks ago to the deputy director position. On Wednesday, King resigned.
WLBT
Fewell plant nearly shut down in July as city leaders squabbled over how to pay for chemicals, emails show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water plant that state leaders called a “workhorse” for its performance during Jackson’s water crisis almost went down this summer after city officials couldn’t come to an agreement on how to pay for additional treatment chemicals needed to keep it running.
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
WDAM-TV
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant. The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.
WDAM-TV
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made fun of the ongoing water crisis in Jackson on Friday, just a day after the state lifted a weeks-long boil water advisory, that left more than 150,000 people in the capital city without clean water in their homes. “I’ve got to tell you it is...
WDAM-TV
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
actionnews5.com
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
Vicksburg Post
‘Sweet Caroline’: Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma establishes scholarship fund in memory of Vicksburg native
Caroline Simrall Hood was a vivacious and funny young woman; she loved her family, her friends and cheering for the St. Aloysius Flashes. But on Jan. 11, 2022, Caroline’s life was cut short by a tragic car accident, affecting many in the community. As family and friends continue to...
SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
WLBT
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System
Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
Essence
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba: "It's Not A Matter Of If These Systems Will Fail Again, It's A Matter Of When"
Jackson, Mississippi's boil water notice was lifted Thursday, but the city's water problems run deeper than that, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba tells ESSENCE. After nearly seven weeks of urgent water treatment issues in Jackson, Mississippi, the city’s boil water notice was lifted on Thursday. An online statement from the city...
Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
deltanews.tv
EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
WDAM-TV
Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools. Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive. “Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public...
