WJTV 12

Jackson Public Works deputy director resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position. King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. […]
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
WJTV 12

SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
WLBT

Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
WJTV 12

Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
deltanews.tv

EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
WDAM-TV

Wayne County High School hosts water drive for Jackson

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School is joining in the effort to bring clean water to Jackson schools. Wayne County Principal Bubba Hathorn said his students are the ones leading the drive. “Some of our organizations on campus wanted to do a water drive for Jackson Public...
