ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysburg, PA

Knoebels’ Phoenix and food win ‘best in the world awards’

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apigy_0hvmQsB100

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some big news for amusement park fans as Knoebels has won two awards, the Best Wooden Coaster and Best Food in the World.

According to a press release, Knoebels Amusement Resort was awarded two awards at the Golden Ticket Award Ceremony, on Wednesday, September 14.

Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022

The 75-year-old roller coaster, the Phoenix, was awarded a Golden Ticket Award as the World’s ‘Best Wooden Coaster’ Award, four years in a row, by Amusement Today Magazine.

“We’re thrilled Phoenix has been recognized again with this prestigious award. Our team is dedicated to meticulously maintaining every inch of Phoenix’s 3,200 feet of track. This ensures guests can enjoy a world-class experience from start to finish,” Knoebels Amusement Resort President, Dick Knoebel stated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHzAn_0hvmQsB100
    President Dick Knoebel with Award
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOAqx_0hvmQsB100
    Phoenix Roller Coaster

According to Amusement Today, Knoebels Amusement Resort President, Dick Knoebel, was also recognized as an ‘Amusement Industry Legend.’ They describe an individual as a legend because of their major accomplishments or their long-running status of noteworthy effort.”

“Having established a legacy of the finest of principles, values, dedication, and vision within the amusement industry, Amusement Today is thrilled to recognize Dick Knoebel as a Golden Ticket Awards Legend,” wrote Amusement Today.

“The award was a total surprise, I’m honored and humbled. I think about everything that’s been accomplished by my staff, and believe this award is every bit as much theirs,” President Knoebel added.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlzve_0hvmQsB100
    World’s Best Wooden Coaster: Phoenix
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA76q_0hvmQsB100
    Best Food: Knoebels

Knoebels Amusement Resort was also rewarded with a Golden Ticket Award for the 19th time over 22 years for ‘Best Food.’

“We’re proud to offer a variety of delicious food at great prices. Our team continues to innovate with menu additions from year to year. But what’s just as important, is we listen to guest feedback and reintroduce items guests have been asking for,” President Knoebel explained.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. Besides the award-winning rides and food, the resort offers free parking, entertainment, picnic facilities, swimming at Crystal Pool, games gift shops, and even Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Club.

And for the campers, stay overnight at one of two campgrounds the award-winning amusement resort has to offer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Knoebels leader gets 'Golden Ticket' award

ELYSBURG, Pa. — "Amusement Today's" Golden Ticket Awards recognize the best of the best in amusement parks, and they are a big deal for people who work in that industry. Knoebels Amusement Resort has won its fair share of these awards over the years. Park president Dick Knoebel was expecting to bring home another Golden Ticket when he stepped on stage at Saturday's award ceremony in Texas, but he wasn't expecting that the award was for him.
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Elysburg, PA
Lifestyle
City
Elysburg, PA
WBRE

New Scranton market brings foreign flavors to local palates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple in downtown Scranton is working to bring Asian culture to the Electric City. Spice Asian Market just opened at 343 Adams Ave in downtown Scranton. You can find many brands you wouldn’t see in a typical grocery store and even some well-known brands like lays with flavors you […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg residents fight extinction of rare dog breed

One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg. The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021. The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants. “We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café. Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Amusement Park#Swimming#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Restaurant Week#Amusement Today Magazine
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Innovative Farm business coming to NEPA

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve been hearing a lot in recent months about food supply chain issues across our region and the nation. But a company located in Luzerne County could be the key to helping resolve those issues in the future. The company is called ‘Upward Farms’ and it’s is based in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Brandon Matthews prepares for rookie season on PGA TOUR

(WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont native Brandon Matthews is now a full-time member of the PGA TOUR, and the new season begins Thursday at the Fortinet Championship in the Napa Valley region of California. Matthews, a Pittston Area grad, has competed in PGA TOUR events before, but this will be his first full season at the highest […]
DUPONT, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County giving incentives to keep C & Y workers

Too much stress and too little pay has been driving employees at Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency to other jobs. On Wednesday, county officials offered them an incentive to stay. All full-time children and youth agency employees will receive retention bonuses, to be paid from the surplus left...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Harry Connick Jr. to kick off tour in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. He will be kicking off his 2022 holiday tour in The Sweetest Place on Earth. “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” invites fans to celebrate the holidays as Connick Jr. Crosses the country. The tour starts in Hershey […]
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy