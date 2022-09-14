Knoebels’ Phoenix and food win ‘best in the world awards’

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some big news for amusement park fans as Knoebels has won two awards, the Best Wooden Coaster and Best Food in the World.

According to a press release, Knoebels Amusement Resort was awarded two awards at the Golden Ticket Award Ceremony, on Wednesday, September 14.

The 75-year-old roller coaster, the Phoenix, was awarded a Golden Ticket Award as the World’s ‘Best Wooden Coaster’ Award, four years in a row, by Amusement Today Magazine.

“We’re thrilled Phoenix has been recognized again with this prestigious award. Our team is dedicated to meticulously maintaining every inch of Phoenix’s 3,200 feet of track. This ensures guests can enjoy a world-class experience from start to finish,” Knoebels Amusement Resort President, Dick Knoebel stated.

President Dick Knoebel with Award

Phoenix Roller Coaster

According to Amusement Today, Knoebels Amusement Resort President, Dick Knoebel, was also recognized as an ‘Amusement Industry Legend.’ They describe an individual as a legend because of their major accomplishments or their long-running status of noteworthy effort.”

“Having established a legacy of the finest of principles, values, dedication, and vision within the amusement industry, Amusement Today is thrilled to recognize Dick Knoebel as a Golden Ticket Awards Legend,” wrote Amusement Today.

“The award was a total surprise, I’m honored and humbled. I think about everything that’s been accomplished by my staff, and believe this award is every bit as much theirs,” President Knoebel added.

World’s Best Wooden Coaster: Phoenix

Best Food: Knoebels

Knoebels Amusement Resort was also rewarded with a Golden Ticket Award for the 19th time over 22 years for ‘Best Food.’

“We’re proud to offer a variety of delicious food at great prices. Our team continues to innovate with menu additions from year to year. But what’s just as important, is we listen to guest feedback and reintroduce items guests have been asking for,” President Knoebel explained.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. Besides the award-winning rides and food, the resort offers free parking, entertainment, picnic facilities, swimming at Crystal Pool, games gift shops, and even Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Club.

And for the campers, stay overnight at one of two campgrounds the award-winning amusement resort has to offer.

