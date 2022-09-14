The Kremlin has defiantly claimed it will achieve all of its aims in Ukraine, despite significant military gains by Kyiv in the past few days.In Moscow’s first public comments since Ukraine forces successfully pushed back Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: ““The military operation continues,” Peskov said. “And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved.”However, asked if President Vladimir Putin still, Mr Peskov refused to answer directly. However, he said that Putin is in constant contact with military commanders in Ukraine, and is regularly briefed on military developments.It was the...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO