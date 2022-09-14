ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Vulnerable Children

On Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former First Baptist Church main auditorium now NoCo Center

The former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville main auditorium has a new name now that it has a new purpose, as exhibited by “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” that runs through Nov. 16. It’s now NoCo Center. The name stands for North Core, the Downtown area...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wave of Aid Moves Across Jacksonville for Send Relief Serve Tour

JACKSVONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Send Relief Serve Tour moves a wave of aid across Jacksonville today and tomorrow. The national event, that now includes Jacksonville as one of its seven stops on its 2022 multi-state service tour, is being held in partnership with local churches, city leaders and schools that have “identified tangible needs within their communities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and what a week it was. Trinity Christian pulled away from Bolles in a Super 10 showdown, winning 27-14 to end a two-game slide to their private school rival. Those programs have combined for 20 state championships. The No. 1 Conquerors (4-0) pulled away in the second half from Bolles, getting a two touchdown, 134-yard rushing game from Darnell Rogers to beat the Bulldogs (2-2).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
howafrica.com

Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom

Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.
FLORIDA STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Folkston, GA USA

I live in Folkston, Ga. It’s a small town near the GA/FL border. I decided that today was the day that I needed to get my health back on track. I was on a morning walk around my sweet home town. I had hit 2.5 miles and my body was not liking all that exercise as I made my final turn to finish up my last mile, I found one of the hearts and walked a little further and found the other one. It really made my morning a bit brighter know their are still good and kind people doing good and kind things.
FOLKSTON, GA
First Coast News

Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.
ORANGE PARK, FL
