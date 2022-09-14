Read full article on original website
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
“I wouldn’t want my kids to go there at all:” DCPS says two schools have been contaminated
New letters sent to parents from the Duval County school district reveal contamination on school grounds. Letters are dated late August, but many parents tell Action News Jax they just got them. We know at least two schools are dealing with this issue. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Vulnerable Children
On Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former First Baptist Church main auditorium now NoCo Center
The former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville main auditorium has a new name now that it has a new purpose, as exhibited by “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” that runs through Nov. 16. It’s now NoCo Center. The name stands for North Core, the Downtown area...
Wave of Aid Moves Across Jacksonville for Send Relief Serve Tour
JACKSVONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Send Relief Serve Tour moves a wave of aid across Jacksonville today and tomorrow. The national event, that now includes Jacksonville as one of its seven stops on its 2022 multi-state service tour, is being held in partnership with local churches, city leaders and schools that have “identified tangible needs within their communities.”
News4Jax.com
Teacher vacancies up since start of school year in Clay, St. Johns counties; down slightly in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students have been back in classrooms in front of teachers for about a month now, but school districts are still having trouble filling teacher vacancies. News4JAX requested data from three of the largest school districts in the area and found that the issue has improved...
Jacksonville nurse practitioner writes book on how to use integrative medicine in your daily life
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve ever felt that your chronic pain or illness wasn’t being resolved with medicine alone, a new book might be for you. A Jacksonville nurse practitioner has been studying integrative medicine to help people heal. Megan Weigel has culminated her knowledge and practice into an accessible guide to healing.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and what a week it was. Trinity Christian pulled away from Bolles in a Super 10 showdown, winning 27-14 to end a two-game slide to their private school rival. Those programs have combined for 20 state championships. The No. 1 Conquerors (4-0) pulled away in the second half from Bolles, getting a two touchdown, 134-yard rushing game from Darnell Rogers to beat the Bulldogs (2-2).
Duval County School Board discusses report accusing underreporting of crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board addressed a grand jury report that found that the former Chief of Police for Duval County Schools was downplaying crimes within the district for four years. A recent report by the Florida Department of Education additionally says the underreporting of crimes...
Jacksonville Beach family asks city to increase beach accessibility for people with disabilities
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Making Jacksonville Beach more accessible. It's a request from a Jacksonville father who says his daughter can’t access the beach in her wheelchair. “There’s pretty much no access to the beach in my personal chair. It is very hard, next to impossible," Rachel Murphy...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Internet service provider IQ Fiber expanding into Clay, Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville-based internet service provider IQ Fiber announced Sept. 15 it is investing an estimated $45 million to expand its service and will enter the Clay County market. IQ Fiber said in a news release it will bring its service to Jacksonville Beach, Beauclerc, Mandarin, Orange Park and Fleming Island. It...
First Coast News
Former president of Callahan Sports Association charged with organized fraud, stealing over $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former president of Callahan Sports Association has been charged with organized fraud after being accused of stealing over $10,000 from the organization. Bennie Alvin Clements Jr. was charged with organized fraud over $20,000 and theft over $10,000, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. The...
News4Jax.com
UF nurse arrested for the second time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from the employer for the second time. Desiree Lato, 41, was arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. When Lato was arrested at...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
First Coast News
Traffic changes near TIAA Bank Field
The construction around TIAA Bank Field is causing new traffic patterns. Best to get there early.
howafrica.com
Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom
Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up. Fans of her DIY-style photography follow her for the latest props, gadgets, and behind-the-scenes info from this rising media mogul.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Folkston, GA USA
I live in Folkston, Ga. It’s a small town near the GA/FL border. I decided that today was the day that I needed to get my health back on track. I was on a morning walk around my sweet home town. I had hit 2.5 miles and my body was not liking all that exercise as I made my final turn to finish up my last mile, I found one of the hearts and walked a little further and found the other one. It really made my morning a bit brighter know their are still good and kind people doing good and kind things.
Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.
First Coast News
