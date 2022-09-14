I live in Folkston, Ga. It’s a small town near the GA/FL border. I decided that today was the day that I needed to get my health back on track. I was on a morning walk around my sweet home town. I had hit 2.5 miles and my body was not liking all that exercise as I made my final turn to finish up my last mile, I found one of the hearts and walked a little further and found the other one. It really made my morning a bit brighter know their are still good and kind people doing good and kind things.

FOLKSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO