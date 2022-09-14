Read full article on original website
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
Girls Soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 17
No. 9 Immaculate Heart vs. Fair Lawn, 1:30 p.m. Lawrence 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0 - Box Score. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6, Trenton 0 - Box Score. South Plainfield 6, North Plainfield 0 - Box Score. Sayreville 5, New Brunswick 0 - Box Score. HCIAL. North Bergen 2, St. Dominic...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 17
No. 13 Tenafly 2, Dwight-Englewood 0 (25-18, 25-6) Germantown Academy (PA) 2, Cinnaminson 1 - Box Score. Germantown Academy (PA) 2, Cinnaminson 1 - Box Score.
No. 9 West Orange defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin had a goal and two assists as West Orange, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Essex 4-0 in West Orange. West Orange (3-1) went into halftime up 2-0 before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Mason Bashkoff also had a goal and an assist while Lucas Andrada and Marcus Jackson netted a score.
Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
Football: North Warren ekes by Parsippany thanks to strong second half
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, North Warren came alive in the second half with two touchdowns to capture a 14-13 victory over Parsippany in Blairstown. Angelo Fluri had 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Fluri started the scoring for North Warren (2-1) with a 25-yard touchdown run to...
Field Hockey: Baker’s first goal lifts No. 10 Phillipsburg past No. 9 Warren Hills in OT
NOTE: This story will be updated later today with quotes. Phillipsburg has developed an unflappable mindset on the field.
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Football: Passaic Tech’s defense shines again in win over No. 13 West Orange
The aesthetics don’t matter for Passaic Tech. For years, the calling card for the program has been a strong defense buoyed by a strong running attack on offense. It had followed that recipe through the first three games of the season, with its defense playing at an elite level- surrendering just 10 points in those games.
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen
Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
Improved training nets Williamstown’s Krol first win at South Jersey Shootout
Nicholas Krol brought his name to the forefront after a strong season in 2021. The senior of the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team just missed being named to the South Jersey Times All-Area all-star team. He was under strong consideration again for the track and field honors after an impressive spring season.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Point Pleasant Beach over Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Point Pleasant Beach’s offense wasted no time taking control of this one. The Garnet Gulls scored seven times in the opening 24 minutes to cruise to an 8-1 victory over Long Branch in Point Pleasant. Ellie Lofreno scored her two goals one minute apart to lead the way for...
Dante Viccharelli leads Pennsauken over Burlington Township - Football recap
Dante Viccharelli ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as Pennsauken rolled to a 31-13 road victory over Burlington Township. The talented quarterback opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Pennsauken (3-0). Viccharelli threw two touchdown passes to Khalil Ali, one for 15...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn
Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
Football: Dawud finds endzone thrice as No. 20 North Brunswick rolls past Old Bridge
Zahmir Dawud scored three rushing touchdowns to help North Brunswick, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 33-7 win over Old Bridge, in North Brunswick. Dawud ran in a 49-yard touchdown in the opening quarter to help North Brunswick (3-0) take a 26-7 lead into the half. Franke...
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
