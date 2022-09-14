ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 West Orange defeats West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin had a goal and two assists as West Orange, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Essex 4-0 in West Orange. West Orange (3-1) went into halftime up 2-0 before tacking on two more goals in the second half. Mason Bashkoff also had a goal and an assist while Lucas Andrada and Marcus Jackson netted a score.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Mount Olive Township, NJ
Sports
Morristown, NJ
Sports
City
Mount Olive Township, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex

The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen

Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn

Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy