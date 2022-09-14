Read full article on original website
Johnson campaign hits Barnes on school choice
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator is making an issue out of what his reelection campaign is calling Mandela Barnes’ hypocrisy on school choice. “After Lt. Gov. Barnes has reaped the benefits of private school, he has sought to prevent that choice for parents who only want what is best for their children. Barnes is a hypocrite who is only out for his own political gain,” Mike Marinella with the Johnson Campaign told The Center Square.
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
Conservative law firm sues Wisconsin Elections Commission over voter registration form
A Waukesha County judge should declare that a federal voter registration form is illegal in Wisconsin because it omits questions and disclaimers required by state law, according to a lawsuit a conservative group filed Thursday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The so-called National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law...
Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims
Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its...
Wisconsin’s climate action report highlights three issues
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new climate action report is a little thin. The state’s Department of Natural Resources released the report on Tuesday. It recaps what Wisconsin has done to accomplish its climate change and environmental equity goals over the past year. “Climate change and environmental...
Iowa Democrats back abortion access, legalized marijuana, more school funding
Iowa House Democrats unveiled their policy goals for the next Iowa legislative session Wednesday, Sept. 14. Goals included legalizing marijuana, protecting access to abortion and increasing public school funding. (Screenshot from Iowa House Democrats) Iowa House Democrats named increasing public school funding, protecting abortion and legalizing marijuana as goals for...
Law enforcement kicking-off statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota law enforcement is kicking-off another statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign beginning Sunday through September 24th, but State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they're "not looking to cite everybody, whenever we have these campaigns." He says the "goal is traffic safety and to save lives on the roadway." As...
