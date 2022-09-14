Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Elisabeth Moss Says Alexis Bledel's Handmaid's Tale Exit Wasn't Easy 'to Handle'
The first episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 explained Alexis Bledel's absence Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale. Elisabeth Moss has big feelings about her Handmaid's Tale costar's exit. After Alexis Bledel announced she wouldn't return as Ofglen (later known as Emily) for season 5 of the dystopian Hulu series, Moss, 40, spoke out about the Gilmore Girls alum's absence. "I love Alexis. I've known Alexis for years, back from our Mad Men days. So, I love her very much," Moss told Entertainment Tonight. "We...
Why Elisabeth Moss Says She Can’t Choose Between Nick and Luke in The Handmaid's Tale
Watch: Elisabeth Moss Calls Handmaid's Tale Season 5 an "Intense Ride" Elisabeth Moss is grateful that she's not actually June from The Handmaid's Tale—especially when it comes to the love triangle at the center of season five. Throughout the past four seasons, viewers have watched as June (Moss) struggled...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
6 new Netflix movies and series start streaming today – including one wild true crime series
Most of Netflix’s growth at the moment is coming from outside of its home market, in the United States. That partly explains the extent and depth of the streamer’s massive library of international TV series and movies — a handful of new examples of which, in fact, hit Netflix today.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
PETS・
TMZ.com
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0