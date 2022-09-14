ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisabeth Moss Says Alexis Bledel's Handmaid's Tale Exit Wasn't Easy 'to Handle'

The first episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 explained Alexis Bledel's absence Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale. Elisabeth Moss has big feelings about her Handmaid's Tale costar's exit. After Alexis Bledel announced she wouldn't return as Ofglen (later known as Emily) for season 5 of the dystopian Hulu series, Moss, 40, spoke out about the Gilmore Girls alum's absence.  "I love Alexis. I've known Alexis for years, back from our Mad Men days. So, I love her very much," Moss told Entertainment Tonight. "We...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick

Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
MOVIES
People

Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
PETS
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
