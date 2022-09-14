Read full article on original website
NME
Steam Deck official docks are being shown off at the Tokyo Game Show
Valve has been showing off the official dock for the Steam Deck on the floor at the Tokyo Game Show, with every Steam Deck present being mounted on the new hardware. The Steam Deck officially released in February 2022, providing a portable way to access Steam libraries and includes enough processing power for complex and taxing games to run smoothly, as well as a compatibility indicator which gives an idea of the experience players can expect before launching a game.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
Live updates: Beatrice, Eugenie praise queen for her support
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month
Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
IGN
How to Play the Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games. Following Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed showcase —...
IGN
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
IGN
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - Exclusive Neclord Boss Gameplay
Watch almost four minutes of exclusive gameplay from the upcoming Suikoden 2 HD remaster, showing off a tense boss battle with Neclord. Join the hero and his allies Kahn, Victor, Eilie, Nanami, and Rikimaru as they take on the formidable foe. Classic RPG franchise, Suikoden, will return in 2023 with...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action
Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Official Trailer "Witness" | TGS 2022
Meet new characters in Honkai: Star Rail in the newest trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG set across different worlds in the expanse of space.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS4, and the Resident Evil Showcase returns in October
We're getting more Resident Evil news in time for Halloween
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
IGN
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
