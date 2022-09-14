The daughters of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, say in a touching statement that they will miss their “Grannie,” the late Queen Elizabeth II, and thanked her for her support. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wrote: “We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.” The sisters, who issued their statement before standing vigil Saturday evening at the queen’s coffin with all of te queen’s eight grandchildren. They added they were happy that the queen, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, is reunited with her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. They say: “Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you. We know that dear Uncle Charles, the king, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service.”

