FOX Sports
'Big Noon Kickoff' crew discusses the keys to Oklahoma's success
Brady Quinn and Ubran Meyer discuss the keys to the Oklahoma Sooners' success on "Big Noon Kickoff". They talk about Dillon Gabriel stepping up as the QB and Brent Venables making noise in his first season.
FOX Sports
What does the future hold for Nebraska after Scott Frost's firing? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' team discusses
The "Big Noon Kickoff" team discusses the future of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program after coach Scott Frost was fired. Who should replace Frost? Will Mickey Joseph make a good impression?
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowOklahoma: Perfect through 2 games under Brent Venables, the Sooners have a ...
FOX Sports
Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Kansas' Lance Leipold headline candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska
FOX college football analyst Bruce Feldman joins to talk potential replacements for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Matt Campbell from the Iowa State Cyclones, Lance Leipold from the Kansas Jayhawks and Jamey Chadwell from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction
Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths. Oklahoma is at the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost firing: Insider report reveals 3 things that led to his undoing at Nebraska
Scott Frost was brought back to his alma mater of Nebraska to boost the fortunes of a struggling Cornhuskers program, after leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory. Ultimately, he was ousted after a 16-31 record overall and a 10-26 mark in the B1G in 4-plus seasons. Most notably, of those 31 losses, 22 were one-score games.
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst Matt Barrie says Oklahoma 'needs to be careful' for Week 3 road trip to Lincoln
The Scott Frost era is over in Lincoln. Should that worry Oklahoma fans entering Saturday’s showdown?. Frost was fired by Nebraska Sunday following a 1-2 start to the new season. Despite winning in the transfer portal and adding in one of the top offensive minds from 2021 in Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers never found their footing, losing to Northwestern in Ireland and Georgia Southern at home.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
Oklahoma, Texas A&M on upset alert in College Football Week 3
On the eve of College Football Week 3, here’s a look at three teams that should be on upset alert heading into the weekend. It’s getting even harder to categorize what’s an upset in college football. Take Texas A&M football and Miami for instance. The Hurricanes are...
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Corn Nation
Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma
Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
Oklahoma-Nebraska: One Big Thing
After two comfortable victories at home to start his career, Brent Venables wants his team to get comfortable in road games, starting with Saturday in Lincoln.
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
KOCO
Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing
NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma vs. new-look Nebraska, Ohio State gets help, more we're watching in Week 3
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska is a rivalry rich in history. The storied programs first battled each other in 1912, with the Huskers outlasting the Sooner 13-9. They've played each other 86 times since, with Oklahoma holding a 46-38-3 edge. As they prepare to meet on Saturday in Lincoln, though, both teams...
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
1011now.com
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
packinsider.com
Joe Giglio & Joe Ovies Share Thoughts on Dave Doeren to Nebraska Speculation
When Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, a list of possible replacements started swirling around, and NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren’s name was one of them. He addressed it in his weekly press conference on Monday, and I shed some light on it in the following article. Joe...
