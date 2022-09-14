ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing?

With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, what does the future hold for Tyler Reddick?. It’s officially official: two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota and reunite with Chevrolet by driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
BRISTOL, TN
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
BRISTOL, TN
racer.com

Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
SPEEDWAY, IN
