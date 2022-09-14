Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing?
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, what does the future hold for Tyler Reddick?. It’s officially official: two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota and reunite with Chevrolet by driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series ends the Round of 16 portion of their 10-race playoff with Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the end of 500 laps at this .533-mile oval, the number of championship-eligible drivers will be cut from 16 to 12. No one...
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: 3 critical options for Tyler Reddick in 2023
Tyler Reddick's plans for the 2023 NASCAR season remain murky after the Kyle Busch to RCR news. Let's dive into the three big options for Reddick.
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
Autoweek.com
Scheduling a NASCAR Cup Playoff Race at Bristol Is Downright Sadistic
Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol will trim the NASCAR Playoff field from 16 to 12. While points leader Christopher Bell is safe and can sleep relatively well this week, the same can’t be said of former champion Kevin Harvick, who is 16th and has some ground to make up.
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek a candidate to join 23XI Racing
John Hunter Nemechek is expected to be a candidate to join NASCAR's 23XI Racing if Kurt Busch retires. Plus, 23XI Racing has contingency plans without Reddick.
NFL・
NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more
Get the latest NASCAR results, updated after every race, including laps led and many more stats. Bookmark and stay up to date with Sportsnaut.
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Bristol Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The field is set for a round of practice and qualifying to set the lineup for tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. View the Bristol starting lineup for the NASCAR...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title
Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway… The post AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title appeared first on Outsider.
racer.com
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0