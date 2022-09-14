Columbia Play Project will also showcase its new Mobile Children’s Museum and host a few activities for the young and the young-at-heart. The First Annual Bricktastic! Showcase is a free, family-friendly event, showcasing creative bricks-creations in several categories including monsters, robots, vehicles, machines and others. The event will occur on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark College STEM Building, 1950 Fort Vancouver Way. Entrance and parking is free and each guest will be given 10 opportunities to vote for their favorites.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO