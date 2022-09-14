ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

piolog.com

Head Coach Lindsey Newman begins first year

Lacrosse team spearheads into their first ever season with high aspirations, clear goals set in mind. Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Lindsay Newman became the first-ever coach for Lewis & Clark’s lacrosse program on June 14. Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Julia Quist and Bethany Shade have since joined.
PORTLAND, OR
La Center, WA
AllTrojans

USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State

Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
KXL

Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
WILSONVILLE, OR
CBS Sports

Oregon State vs. Montana State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Montana State 2-0; Oregon State 2-0 The Montana State Bobcats will square off against the Oregon State Beavers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Providence Park. You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Montana State's strategy against the Morehead State Eagles last week. The Bobcats were totally in charge, breezing past Morehead State 63-13 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.
BOZEMAN, MT
Dave Hansen
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Columbia Play Project hosts first annual Bricktastic! Competition Showcase

Columbia Play Project will also showcase its new Mobile Children’s Museum and host a few activities for the young and the young-at-heart. The First Annual Bricktastic! Showcase is a free, family-friendly event, showcasing creative bricks-creations in several categories including monsters, robots, vehicles, machines and others. The event will occur on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark College STEM Building, 1950 Fort Vancouver Way. Entrance and parking is free and each guest will be given 10 opportunities to vote for their favorites.
VANCOUVER, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
OREGON STATE
ClarkCountyToday

People United for Clark County to host Saturday event with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke

Clarke is often asked to be a keynote speaker at events around the nation and is well known for his political commentary and his conservative values. The People United for Clark County PAC will be hosting an event to celebrate Constitution Day featuring former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. Sheriff Clarke spent 40 years in law enforcement, earning the nickname of the “People’s Sheriff.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Parade of Homes in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
RIDGEFIELD, WA

