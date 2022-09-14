Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
piolog.com
Head Coach Lindsey Newman begins first year
Lacrosse team spearheads into their first ever season with high aspirations, clear goals set in mind. Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Lindsay Newman became the first-ever coach for Lewis & Clark’s lacrosse program on June 14. Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Julia Quist and Bethany Shade have since joined.
‘Still the best team in the state.’ West Linn makes its case with emphatic bounce-back win at No. 2 Jesuit
By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom What a difference a year makes for Sam Leavitt. And what a difference a week makes for the West Linn football team. Last September, Leavitt departed Cronin Field dejected after Westview gave up a 21-point first-half lead to Jesuit in a 44-42 Crusaders ...
kptv.com
Sam Barlow HS soccer and basketball star commits to Oregon State
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with a Sam Barlow High School senior who is a leader on and off the field and court in Gresham. It’s a pitch perfect senior season for No. 18 in the blue and gold. “I have...
KOIN 6 Blitz: Prep football rolls into Week 3
With two weeks of games complete, we are starting to learn who the contenders are as the prep football season heads into Week 3.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
KXL
Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players
WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Montana State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Montana State 2-0; Oregon State 2-0 The Montana State Bobcats will square off against the Oregon State Beavers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Providence Park. You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Montana State's strategy against the Morehead State Eagles last week. The Bobcats were totally in charge, breezing past Morehead State 63-13 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
ClarkCountyToday
Columbia Play Project hosts first annual Bricktastic! Competition Showcase
Columbia Play Project will also showcase its new Mobile Children’s Museum and host a few activities for the young and the young-at-heart. The First Annual Bricktastic! Showcase is a free, family-friendly event, showcasing creative bricks-creations in several categories including monsters, robots, vehicles, machines and others. The event will occur on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark College STEM Building, 1950 Fort Vancouver Way. Entrance and parking is free and each guest will be given 10 opportunities to vote for their favorites.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch
This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
WWEEK
Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribes, Describes a Vision for Willamette Falls
Every second, 30,849 cubic feet of water plunge over the edge of Willamette Falls. Among American waterfalls, that’s second in volume only to Niagara, even though the signature falls on the Willamette River is 130 feet shorter. Another difference: You can visit Niagara Falls. Willamette Falls is a lot...
ClarkCountyToday
People United for Clark County to host Saturday event with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke
Clarke is often asked to be a keynote speaker at events around the nation and is well known for his political commentary and his conservative values. The People United for Clark County PAC will be hosting an event to celebrate Constitution Day featuring former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. Sheriff Clarke spent 40 years in law enforcement, earning the nickname of the “People’s Sheriff.”
KATU.com
New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
kptv.com
Parade of Homes in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
