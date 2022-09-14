Read full article on original website
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series ends the Round of 16 portion of their 10-race playoff with Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the end of 500 laps at this .533-mile oval, the number of championship-eligible drivers will be cut from 16 to 12. No one...
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
Tonight, they’ll drop the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the finale of the Sioux Chief Showdown. Now, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the ARCA Menards...
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
NASCAR: 3 critical options for Tyler Reddick in 2023
Tyler Reddick's plans for the 2023 NASCAR season remain murky after the Kyle Busch to RCR news. Let's dive into the three big options for Reddick.
Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske
Joey Logano's late-race pit stop at Kansas showed the No. 22 team may not have confidence in its driver. The post Joey Logano’s Late-Race Pit Stop at Kansas Was Quite Disturbing for Team Penske appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
FOX Sports
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation
Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
racer.com
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hendrick Motorsports’ future after Kyle Larson’s big extension through 2026
Kyle Larson's latest extension sees him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season. Let's have a deep dive into the organization's future in NASCAR.
NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek a candidate to join 23XI Racing
John Hunter Nemechek is expected to be a candidate to join NASCAR's 23XI Racing if Kurt Busch retires. Plus, 23XI Racing has contingency plans without Reddick.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
Noah Gragson earns third straight Xfinity win in Bristol shootout
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR
NBC Sports
Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
Magic of Lights® Holiday Display at Homestead-Miami Speedway Back for Second Year With Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...
NASCAR: How does the playoff point scoring system work?
The first round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to end tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. How does the playoff scoring system work?. At the end of the 26-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, all 16 drivers who qualified for the playoffs had their point totals reset to 2,000, plus the number of playoff points they scored throughout the regular season.
Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell Come to Bristol With Clear-Cut Objectives
Kevin Harvick is too far down the points list to advance in the playoffs with anything less than a win at Bristol. The post Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell Come to Bristol With Clear-Cut Objectives appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
