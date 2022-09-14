Read full article on original website
kurv.com
McAllen Receives $25M to Expand Anzalduas International Bridge
The City of McAllen has been awarded 25-million dollars to expand the Anzalduas International bridge. The expansion will enable the span to carry commercial truck traffic in addition to the passenger traffic it currently handles. The funding will come from the federal Transportation Department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program....
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
megadoctornews.com
Care for Region’s Tiniest Patients
BROWNSVILLE & HARLINGEN – With September serving as Newborn Intensive Care Unit Awareness Month, expectant mothers should know that expert teams at Valley Baptist Health System are standing by if their childbirth experience is anything other than routine. Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen each have...
Mission offers financial assistance for residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
KRGV
Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training. All employees trained on updated new laws and policies. Workers went through an active shooter training. The training lasted all day. All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
City of San Juan to increase employee salary by 8%
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
Pet of the Week: Jolene
The Humane Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue.
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
KRGV
New budget to improve pay increase in Cameron County
Cameron County commissioners voted to approve their 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget will come with a pay bump for employees. The county calls it a 'living adjustment' because of inflation. Employee who make less than $70,000 will get a 3% pay increase. It drops to 2% for those...
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
southtexascollege.edu
STC, UTRGV sign joint admission agreement making college more accessible
South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ventured into an extraordinary partnership that will make it easier for students to complete their higher educational journey. STC and UTRGV recently signed into effect a joint admission agreement that is set to launch in spring 2023, that will...
