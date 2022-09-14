Austin Wayne Self

Read full article on original website
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway
Quote: You know what happened tonight, you finished in the Top-5, but still fall below that cut line, so what do you take away from Bristol?. “Yeah, I mean honestly, we’re in the same position that we were coming here. I feel like we are in a must-win situation, but we gave it everything we could. We had a pretty okay Champion Power Equipment Chevy. If we could have gotten out to the lead, we could have stole it. But running fifth, we were a fifth place truck; running fifteenth, we were a fifteenth place truck. It is what it is, we made the right call to try and win the race there. I don’t know if we were good enough to do that, but that was the strategy that we chose. I think we would have balanced out either way points wise, but we would have had a worse finish if we opted for the stage points. But overall, we were making gains; anytime we show up to a short track, we want to contend for a win, and we didn’t do that tonight. [I was] hoping to steal one tonight, but congratulations to Ty and those guys, they did a great job tonight.”
Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports
Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
John Hunter Nemechek Finishes 12th in Round of 8 Opener at Bristol
With just a few minutes remaining in Thursday afternoon’s practice session, John Hunter Nemechek suffered a flat right front tire, sending his Tundra TRD Pro into the outside wall. The damage was significant enough to force the No. 4 team to go to a backup truck and start the UNOH 200 from the rear.
Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II
- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.
NCS AT BRISTOL: Team Chevy Advance
500-laps around the high-banked, .533-mile, concrete oval of Bristol Motor Speedway will determine the 12 drivers that will continue in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) championship title hunt. Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the famed short track known as “The Last Great Colosseum” is the third race of the 2022 NCS playoffs, marking the first elimination race in the post-season run to the championship. This season is the third consecutive year that Bristol Motor Speedway has held the role as the Round of 16 cutoff race for the series.
Purdy Focused on Regaining Momentum at Bristol
Regain Momentum … Chase Purdy has his focus fixed on regaining momentum in the final short track event of the season on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro had finished 14th or better in four of his last five races before a pit road violation thwarted a top-10 run last Friday at Kansas Speedway. The 22-year-old wheelman will make his second start on the concrete at “Thunder Valley” looking for a season-high result to regain the momentum he had built in the summer months.
Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result
Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
CWTS: Derek Kraus on pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Derek Kraus would post a time of 15.276 at 125.609 mph to start on the pole for tonight’s UNOH 200 from Bristol in what would be his fourth career series pole. Joining him on the outside row would be Chandler Smith with a time of 15.279 at 125.584. Friesen,...
Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Prepping for Bristol Night Race
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed into Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway not exactly sure how the race will play out other than it is expected to be a crowd pleaser. The 500-lap race will be the first Cup...
Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol
Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
Nascar Cup Series Playoff Cutoff Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Presented in Primetime This Saturday at 7:30 P.M. ET on USA Network
The first cutoff race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be presented this Saturday from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Four Playoff drivers will be eliminated ahead of the Round of 12 beginning at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend.
