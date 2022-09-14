Austin Wayne Self

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Quote: You know what happened tonight, you finished in the Top-5, but still fall below that cut line, so what do you take away from Bristol?. “Yeah, I mean honestly, we’re in the same position that we were coming here. I feel like we are in a must-win situation, but we gave it everything we could. We had a pretty okay Champion Power Equipment Chevy. If we could have gotten out to the lead, we could have stole it. But running fifth, we were a fifth place truck; running fifteenth, we were a fifteenth place truck. It is what it is, we made the right call to try and win the race there. I don’t know if we were good enough to do that, but that was the strategy that we chose. I think we would have balanced out either way points wise, but we would have had a worse finish if we opted for the stage points. But overall, we were making gains; anytime we show up to a short track, we want to contend for a win, and we didn’t do that tonight. [I was] hoping to steal one tonight, but congratulations to Ty and those guys, they did a great job tonight.”
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022. Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Speedway Digest

NCS AT BRISTOL: Team Chevy Advance

500-laps around the high-banked, .533-mile, concrete oval of Bristol Motor Speedway will determine the 12 drivers that will continue in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) championship title hunt. Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the famed short track known as “The Last Great Colosseum” is the third race of the 2022 NCS playoffs, marking the first elimination race in the post-season run to the championship. This season is the third consecutive year that Bristol Motor Speedway has held the role as the Round of 16 cutoff race for the series.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Purdy Focused on Regaining Momentum at Bristol

Regain Momentum … Chase Purdy has his focus fixed on regaining momentum in the final short track event of the season on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro had finished 14th or better in four of his last five races before a pit road violation thwarted a top-10 run last Friday at Kansas Speedway. The 22-year-old wheelman will make his second start on the concrete at “Thunder Valley” looking for a season-high result to regain the momentum he had built in the summer months.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Purdy's Top-10 Run at Bristol Ends with 30th-Place Result

Chase Purdy ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) before sustaining severe damage on the race’s final restart which relegated him to a 30th-place finish. The driver of the No. 61 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro remains 16th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with three races remaining.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Moffitt
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Austin Wayne Self
Speedway Digest

Comeback Effort Nets Ankrum 11th-Place Finish at Bristol

Tyler Ankrum turned in a workman-like effort in his fourth start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and secured an 11th-place result on Friday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was a mainstay inside the top-10 for the majority of the 200-lap event as he battled back after suffering significant damage in the early laps.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy