Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers
PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Alcántara used a translator for most of his postgame interview following his three-run homer in the 10th inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The questions would come in English. Alcántara responded in Spanish. That is, until he was asked if he was looking for a fastball during his clutch at-bat. No translator needed for that one. “Yeah,” he said, grinning. “I was looking fastball.”
Braves power for six runs in eighth, overtake Phillies
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Seranthony Dominguez as part of a six-run eighth inning that
MLB
'Lacking a lot right now': SD watches WC lead slip
PHOENIX -- Mid-September, in the thick of a postseason push, isn’t the time to have a game like this. Especially not twice. The Padres’ lineup took on a D-backs starter making his Major League debut. The end result? A shutout loss. And it happened two times in a span of 11 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
MLB
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
MLB
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
MLB
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Friedl puts body on the line in win: 'I'm good, surprisingly'
ST. LOUIS -- Thursday night at Busch Stadium was TJ Friedl’s big adventure. The Reds’ left fielder and leadoff hitter crashed into the side wall down the third-base line with his right knee (bottom of the first), jammed his left shoulder into the ground in the process of making a diving catch (bottom of the fourth), and absorbed a hard foul ball off his left knee (top of the fifth).
MLB
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
MLB
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
MLB
After wild 9th, Alcántara delivers with 10th-inning walk-off
PHOENIX -- Entering Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers, Sergio Alcántara had hit just four home runs during his two stints with the D-backs this year, but he certainly made them count -- all four either tied the game or gave the D-backs a lead. Alcántara added another homer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Meneses' inside-the-park HR draws curtain call
WASHINGTON -- There already had been a walk-off home run. On Friday night, Nationals rookie Joey Meneses added an inside-the-park homer to his 38-game Major League resume. Meneses rocked a curveball from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo, a Statcast-projected 397 feet to the center-field wall in the seventh inning of Washington’s 5-4 comeback win at Nationals Park.
MLB
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
MLB
MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day
The final day of 2022 will mark 50 years since one of the most tragic events in baseball history. On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente was killed in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. On Thursday, MLB celebrates the...
MLB
Judge? Ohtani? Who's in the lead for MVP?
Judge-Ohtani? Ohtani-Judge? Who's your No. 1 in the MVP race?. In the latest MLB.com MVP poll, there's still one favorite between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League. But the race is tightening as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. In the National League? Paul...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Latin players driving force on Hispanic Heritage Day
SEATTLE -- As the Mariners celebrated Hispanic Heritage Day at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon, it was fitting that the vessels behind their dominant 6-1 win over the Padres were most of their Latin-born players. Here’s how each contributed to the victory that pushed Seattle to 80-62 and helped the...
MLB
Phils stumble late in potential postseason preview
ATLANTA -- The Phillies were six outs away from taking the first game of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions on Friday, but the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning in a 7-2 loss against the Braves at Truist Park. In the race for a...
MLB
'They should be' talking Gold Glove for Rojas
WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas was completely turned around by the time the baseball plunged into the webbing of his glove, the Marlins shortstop face-down on the infield dirt, essentially parallel with the foul line. Rojas’ body angled like a spray chart line, it was almost as if he’d pulled Joey...
MLB
One series won't define season, but Mets face next test
It was Tommy John who once said this to me, when he was past 40 and still pitching in the big leagues: “When you’re young and you’re in a slump, you’re in a slump. When you’re old and you’re in a slump, you’re old.”
Comments / 0