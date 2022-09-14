Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
q13fox.com
Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett
Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
Suspect in Seattle shooting that left one dead, six hurt found not guilty
SEATTLE — One of three defendants accused of being involved in a deadly gun battle in downtown Seattle in 2020 was found not guilty of murder and assault by a jury. Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver were charged with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault. Tolbert was...
Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North at around 8:40 p.m. Investigators reported that the victim was declared dead at the scene when the suspect’s vehicle struck the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
q13fox.com
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home
Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton
MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
q13fox.com
Auburn police investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs from the same night
On Thursday, police say a motorcyclist was killed by a driver, and a person getting out of their car was hit by another driver in Auburn. The instances do not appear to be connected, but they happened to occur within an hour of each other.
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
Comments / 5