Edmonds, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, WA
KING 5

Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett

Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home

Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
KING 5

No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
MILTON, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA

