The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Washington Examiner

Gas prices are falling, except in California

Gas prices across the United States have been on a steady decline since June — except for the state of California, where drivers are seeing the exact opposite. While the national average price per gallon dropped another cent since Monday to be $3.70 as of Tuesday morning, California’s average rose two cents to $5.42 a gallon, according to AAA.
TODAY.com

Grocery prices jumped the most since 1979 over the past year

The price of groceries continued to soar in the last 12 months ending in August, climbing 13.5% — the biggest increase since 1979. Many food categories saw double-digit 12-month increases, led by eggs, which surged 40%; margarine, up 38%; and flour, which jumped 23%. In its latest monthly food...
