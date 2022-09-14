Read full article on original website
Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7
MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
Goshen girls hand Wilmington 4-0 soccer defeat
WILMINGTON — Goshen defeated Wilmington 4-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 3-6 overall and 0-5 in the division. Goshen is 2-5-1 overall and 1-4 in the American. Liz Allen and Keiana Murdock were in goal for Wilmington.
Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Now that’s Clinton-Massie football. The Falcons (1-4) ran for 350 yards on 49 rushing attempts in a 31-17 win over Harrison, the first victory of the season for Dan McSurley’s ballclub. Clinton-Massie did not attempt a pass all night nor did it punt. There...
Week 5 Preview: Goshen at Blanchester
A couple weeks ago, Blanchester football coach Jon Mulvihill was singing the blues following a 45-0 to Waynesville. The loss was compounded by several injuries to players that started on both offense and defense. Now, following a 30-21 win over Norwood in which offensive tackle turned running back Ty Goodwin...
WC volleyball drops pair to open Michigan trip
ALBION, Mich. — The Wilmington College volleyball team opened its trip to Michigan with a pair of straight-set defeats Friday, one to 22nd-ranked Albion College 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 and to Wheaton College (Ill.) 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 in a neutral-site match at Albion’s Kresge Gymnasium. In the match with...
Wilmington youth basketball tryouts next 2 Sundays
Wilmington TCYL, formerly KTC basketball, will conduct tryouts for boys and girls basketball teams at Wilmington High School. Tryouts for girls in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. This is a travel, semi-competitive...
Falcons complete unbeaten American Div. season
GOSHEN — It was Clinton-Massie’s day in the final 18 hole round of the SBAAC American Division. The Falcons held an almost insurmountable lead going in to the tournament but made no mistake they were the cream of the crop in 2022. Led by co-medalists Andy Steed and...
Ellis, Astros third in National Division finale
GOSHEN — In a tight battle, Bethel-Tate emerged as the boys golf champion Wednesday of the SBAAC National Division. The league’s 18-hole final round was played at Eagles Nest Golf Course, once known as Fairacres Golf Course. Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate was the tournament medalist and season player...
Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein
WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games. After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.
WC cross country now No. 6 in regional ranking
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team comes in at No. 6 in the Great Lakes Region’s first rankings. This is the highest regional ranking in school history for men’s or women’s cross country. The Quakers entered the season with a...
Clinton-Massie outlasts Blanchester at Lebanon Road gym
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie outlasted Blanchester 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 Wednesday in non-league volleyball action at the Lebanon Road gym. For Clinton-MaSydney Schneder had 14 assists, five digs and three aces for the Falcons. Annalyse George finished with 11 assists. Natalee Hillman had 18 digs, an ace and two...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia to name gym after Anderson
XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium. Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.
sciotopost.com
Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend
ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus’ 1st Gathering will be Sept. 24
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus, formerly known as the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, will hold its first Gathering 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market St. in Washington Court House. “Everyone is invited to celebrate...
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Students of the Month for September are:. If you are fortunate enough to know Grace, then you know why she is our Student of the Month. Grace is friendly, even first thing in the morning, and takes an interest in everyone. She is helpful and active in our community. We are so proud of you, Grace!
