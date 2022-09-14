Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients by Department of Education
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight schools in Wisconsin, including Willson Elementary School in Baraboo, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon honor to schools based on their performance in one of two categories. The first...
captimes.com
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
nbc15.com
Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates has been fighting for months to learn more about certain leadership shifts within the Madison Metropolitan School District. It’s a matter of public record, an open records request we filed with the district that’s taken more than six months for a response.
nbc15.com
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
A South Florida couple tied the knot while riding the railway, turning a train into a wedding altar!. A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown
In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison class of '72, a group of panelists gathered Friday afternoon to discuss Title IX and what it meant to them and their time in sports.
nbc15.com
Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
nbc15.com
UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning. The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history. UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous...
nbc15.com
Portage community members worry losing pedestrian bridge could impact their independence
Things are starting to heat up this week as far as conference races go, plus a new rivalry was born Friday night. In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison class of '72, a group of panelists gathered Friday afternoon to discuss Title IX and what it meant to them and their time in sports.
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
nbc15.com
MFD respond to fire started by student art project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire. Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.
nbc15.com
Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy
A South Florida couple tied the knot while riding the railway, turning a train into a wedding altar!. A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin.
captimes.com
School lunch improvements to come next week, MMSD official says
Madison Metropolitan School District families can expect improved lunch options as soon as next week, a district official says. MMSD Associate Superintendent of Operations Cedric Hodo told the Cap Times in an interview Thursday afternoon that while the district’s Food and Nutrition Department continues to face staffing shortages, they are realigning staff to allow more options on menus.
nbc15.com
Updates to multiple Dane Co. trails discussed during annual ‘Bike Dane’ meeting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County community was provided with updates on many popular trail projects in the area Wednesday during a ‘Bike Dane’ meeting. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined bike advocacy organizations and area leaders to hold the meeting, which Parisi holds annually to help shape priorities for bicycle-related budget items.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week. Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael...
Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
nbc15.com
MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
nbc15.com
Summit Credit Union encourages identity theft protection through ‘Shredfest’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summit Credit Union is giving people the opportunity to shred their personal documents this weekend. ShredFest, an event aimed to create identity theft awareness, is free to the public. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8:30-11 a.m. at its Cottage Grove headquarters, at 1709 Landmark Dr.
nbc15.com
Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition to host Recovery by the River event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition is working to offer more opportunities for the county’s recovery community to engage in substance-free festivities. The JCDFC is partnering with Safe Communities MDC and Jefferson County Human Services to offer a new event called Recovery by the River...
wearegreenbay.com
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
