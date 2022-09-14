ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown

In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison class of ‘72, a group of panelists gathered Friday afternoon to discuss Title IX and what it meant to them and their time in sports. United Way hosts ‘Women United Brunch’ in honor of centennial year. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning. The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history. UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD respond to fire started by student art project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire. Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy

A South Florida couple tied the knot while riding the railway, turning a train into a wedding altar!. A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

School lunch improvements to come next week, MMSD official says

Madison Metropolitan School District families can expect improved lunch options as soon as next week, a district official says. MMSD Associate Superintendent of Operations Cedric Hodo told the Cap Times in an interview Thursday afternoon that while the district’s Food and Nutrition Department continues to face staffing shortages, they are realigning staff to allow more options on menus.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
MADISON, WI
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI

