Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0
WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Now that’s Clinton-Massie football. The Falcons (1-4) ran for 350 yards on 49 rushing attempts in a 31-17 win over Harrison, the first victory of the season for Dan McSurley’s ballclub. Clinton-Massie did not attempt a pass all night nor did it punt. There...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7
MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
wnewsj.com
WHS shrugs off slow start, blitzes Goshen in 3
GOSHEN — After a painfully slow start, Wilmington blitzed Goshen 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at the GHS gym. The Hurricane trailed 20-14 in the first set, then outscored the Warriors 12-4 to win the set. “I was so proud of the girls for sticking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV volleyball takes down Bethel-Tate
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-12, 25-19 in the Volley for the Cure match at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had two aces, four points, a kill, a perfect pass, two assists and a dig. Taylor Barton had two aces, three points, two perfect passes and seven digs. Sydney Beiting had a kill, five perfect passes and two digs. Hadlie Clark had three aces, five points, a perfect pass and a dig.
wnewsj.com
Blan tennis loses close one to CNE 3-2
OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern edged Blanchester 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis. The Ladycats are 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the division. The Rockets go to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the division, second behind unbeaten Georgetown.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton ends skid with 5-0 win
OWENSVILLE — East Clinton ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division tennis played at Clermont Northeastern High School. The win pushes the Astros record to 4-7 overall, 4-5 in the National Division. “The whole team stepped up and played well,”...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie outlasts Blanchester at Lebanon Road gym
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie outlasted Blanchester 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 Wednesday in non-league volleyball action at the Lebanon Road gym. For Clinton-MaSydney Schneder had 14 assists, five digs and three aces for the Falcons. Annalyse George finished with 11 assists. Natalee Hillman had 18 digs, an ace and two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington youth basketball tryouts next 2 Sundays
Wilmington TCYL, formerly KTC basketball, will conduct tryouts for boys and girls basketball teams at Wilmington High School. Tryouts for girls in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. This is a travel, semi-competitive...
wnewsj.com
Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
wnewsj.com
3-set doubles wins lift Wilmington over Fairmont
WILMINGTON — A pair of three-set wins on the doubles courts lifted Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Fairmont Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts. The win lifts Wilmington’s record to 4-8 on the year. Fairmont is 6-8. “This was a big win for us,”...
wnewsj.com
WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein
WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games. After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
wnewsj.com
Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Students of the Month for September are:. If you are fortunate enough to know Grace, then you know why she is our Student of the Month. Grace is friendly, even first thing in the morning, and takes an interest in everyone. She is helpful and active in our community. We are so proud of you, Grace!
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus’ 1st Gathering will be Sept. 24
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus, formerly known as the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, will hold its first Gathering 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market St. in Washington Court House. “Everyone is invited to celebrate...
wnewsj.com
Ready to rock ‘bagpipes with attitude’
WILMINGTON — Someone once said, “A true gentleman is a man who knows how to play the bagpipes — and doesn’t.”. But don’t let that put a damper in your hamper, because the Murphy Theatre proudly presents the most outrageous, and arguably the most important bagpipe band to march on this planet, ever!
Comments / 0