Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Related
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA
At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
L.A. Weekly
Fernando Gonzalez Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Paramount Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]
64-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Coolidge Street. The accident occurred around 4:49 a.m., at the intersection of Coolidge Street and Paramount Boulevard on August 31st. Reports stated that Gonzalez was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when a southbound BMW struck him. Paramedics arrived and located Gonzalez laying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Castillo Killed in Construction Accident on West Frontage Road [South Gate, CA]
Construction Site Accident in South Gate Area Resulted in Fatality. Firefighters responded to the scene on September 14th, at around 11:20 a.m., at the 10000 block of West Frontage. According to reports, a worker was working in a ditch when a water line became severed and flooded the trench. Due...
newsantaana.com
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings to the Mission in San Juan Capistrano
Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022. Celebrate the holidays at Orange County’s only Mission. Visit on select days from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022 for daytime admission to the Mission and an evening of holiday programming and fun. Create lasting memories with family photos under the 10’ wreath, experience a Christmas tree lighting and music program by the 30’ tree and make your prayer for peace and goodwill by placing a candle near the large scale nativity in the Ruins of the Great Stone Church.
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Jeronimo Road Nine-Car Collision Left Several People Injured. The traffic collision occurred around noon at Alicia Parkway and Jeronimo Road intersection. According to the report, the crash injures at least five people. Two people were hospitalized with one person reportedly in a critical condition. In the end, deputies closed several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orangecoast.com
The Fiestas Patrias Festival Returns to Santa Ana This Weekend
Take part in Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival this weekend, September 17 and 18, on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard. The annual event commemorates the Mexican holiday of the same name. Entry is free, and the public can enjoy the celebration of Mexican and Hispanic heritage with food, vendors, carnival rides, a beer garden, and musical performances by legendary Mexican singers Beatriz Adriana and El Chapo De Sinaloa.
onscene.tv
Van Collides With Expensive Ford Raptor | Anaheim
09.14.2022 | 8:35 PM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a 2 car traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a work van that had apparently rolled and collided with an expensive Ford Raptor. At this time it appears that...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
Two hurt, one seriously, in rollover wreck on I-15 in Elsinore
Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover crash today on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. The wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Minthorn Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
Suspect involved in clash with Santa Ana police dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths.
foxla.com
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
Comments / 0