Santa Ana, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA

At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike

On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings to the Mission in San Juan Capistrano

Capistrano Lights returns on select evenings from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022. Celebrate the holidays at Orange County’s only Mission. Visit on select days from December 3, 2022 through December 30, 2022 for daytime admission to the Mission and an evening of holiday programming and fun. Create lasting memories with family photos under the 10’ wreath, experience a Christmas tree lighting and music program by the 30’ tree and make your prayer for peace and goodwill by placing a candle near the large scale nativity in the Ruins of the Great Stone Church.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]

Jeronimo Road Nine-Car Collision Left Several People Injured. The traffic collision occurred around noon at Alicia Parkway and Jeronimo Road intersection. According to the report, the crash injures at least five people. Two people were hospitalized with one person reportedly in a critical condition. In the end, deputies closed several...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
orangecoast.com

The Fiestas Patrias Festival Returns to Santa Ana This Weekend

Take part in Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival this weekend, September 17 and 18, on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard. The annual event commemorates the Mexican holiday of the same name. Entry is free, and the public can enjoy the celebration of Mexican and Hispanic heritage with food, vendors, carnival rides, a beer garden, and musical performances by legendary Mexican singers Beatriz Adriana and El Chapo De Sinaloa.
SANTA ANA, CA
onscene.tv

Van Collides With Expensive Ford Raptor | Anaheim

09.14.2022 | 8:35 PM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a 2 car traffic collision. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a work van that had apparently rolled and collided with an expensive Ford Raptor. At this time it appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
SOUTH GATE, CA

