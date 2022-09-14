ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Thousands Pay Tribute To Those We Lost On 9/11 With the 21st CT United Motorcycle Ride Throughout Fairfield County On Sunday, 9/11/22

 2 days ago
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues

The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Conservation Director Alicia Mozian to Retire; “her presence in Westport will be sorely missed.”

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Conservation Director Alicia Mozian, effective October 1, 2022. A Town employee since 1986, Alicia began her career as a Planning Aide in the Planning and Zoning Department. Subsequently, Alicia was a Conservation Analyst, Zoning Inspector and Planning Assistant. From 2000 to 2001, she was the Acting Conservation Director, becoming the Conservation Director in June, 2001.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Before and after: Analyzing Stamford's explosive growth from 1991 to 2019

Here a crane tall in the sky, there a steel beam. Everywhere, more people arrive to fill the new buildings that appear in their wake. Census data shows that Stamford has ballooned to be Connecticut’s second largest city after its development boom, something officials are quick to point out at every opportunity. In fact, 40 percent of Connecticut’s growth between 2010 and 2020 is attributable to population increases in Stamford alone.
STAMFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry

A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Hamden on Friday night. Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to police, the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven plans transformation of State Street

NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Ganim Chides M&T CEO Over People’s Bank Transition Takeover, Account Disruptions

Long lines, long phone waits, some short tempers have erupted over the information migration from People’s United Bank to M&T. Attorney General William Tong weighed in, now Mayor Joe Ganim, not that there’s much they can do as the bank tries to work out the information kinks that prevented some customers from accessing their online accounts and the inability to pay bills on time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT

