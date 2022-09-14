Read full article on original website
Congress Blows Its Shot to Stop Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Revenge
In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump quietly attempted what might have been his most brazen play yet to reshape the federal government in his image: He issued an executive order giving him the power to fire essentially any civil servant at will.That attempt was thwarted by the election of Joe Biden. But in laying out a 2024 presidential bid and a White House comeback, Trump has vowed to enact that order again immediately, Axios reported.Congress has the power to block him—or any other president—from executing those plans. But it’s increasingly looking like they won’t use it.On Thursday,...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner swap talks but scolds embassy
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
CBS Star Reporter Fears We’re on the Brink of Civil War
In the books written about the plot to steal the 2020 election and the violent insurrection that followed, none have led with a 50-year-old high school teacher from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, afraid of a civil war.“This is not something I’ve seen in the history of this country, except for before the Civil War,” said Bob Harvie, the chair of the Bucks County Board of Elections, in the pages of The Big Truth, the new book from CBS News star Major Garrett and elections expert David Becker. “And it does scare me. I’m really worried we’re approaching a precipice that’s going...
Russia targets another nuclear power plant in Ukraine
Russian forces struck another nuclear power plant in Ukraine early on Monday causing widespread damage in shockwaves but missing the facility’s reactor, officials said.The missile attack on Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the besieged country’s southern Mykolaiv region occurred just 300 metres from the reactors, officials from Ukraine’s state nuclear body Energoatom said, calling the latest missile strike an act of nuclear terrorism by the Russian military.“Today at 00:20 am, the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site of the South Ukraine nuclear power plant [SUNPP],” it confirmed.“A powerful explosion occurred just 300 m from the...
