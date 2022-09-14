Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
‘Multiple persons of interest and suspect’ detained related to early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Despite multiple shootings, Billings police say teenage groups are not gangs
Recent gang-like activity from multiple teenage groups has Billings on edge, but Billings police are not calling any of the groups a gang.
2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings
The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.
Jury duty phone scam on the rise in Billings
Phone scams are nothing new—but one jury duty scam circulating around Billings is costing victims thousands of dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
KULR8
Shooting seriously injures man on N. 25th St. in Billings, suspect arrested
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. BPD said the suspect...
yourbigsky.com
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested
The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
3 charged with obstruction in Yellowstone County jail escapee case
Joseph Henry Gonzales, 34, Jeffrey Wayne Follet, 34, and Joseph Leon Gonzalez Jr., 44, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday to face obstruction charges .
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park
Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
Feuding teenage groups connected to multiple recent Billings shootings
Billings police said two feuding teenage groups are responsible for multiple recent shootings over the last month, gang-like activity that includes kids as young as 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
2 men found guilty of poaching bull elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that two men have been found guilty of illegally hunting elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula pleaded guilty to felony for poaching two bull elk and several misdemeanors in October 2021. Allen John Cantu, 47 pleaded guilty to unlawful...
5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker
Two days away from the 8 month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, two adults and three juveniles, in connection to his death.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
yourbigsky.com
Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him
Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
Billings police report armed robbery
The robbery was reported shortly after midnight at a business near the 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said on Twitter.
KULR8
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
Inmate found dead in Yellowstone County jail
The inmate, 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was found unresponsive in his cell by a jail officer at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
Comments / 0