Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks: I’ve waited for this forever
Garth Brooks has said he waited his whole life for his five concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park.The US country music superstar is due to play at the stadium over the course of 10 days, with the first show starting this Friday.The 60-year-old held a press conference in Dublin on Thursday afternoon, where he became emotional as he spoke of his excitement and nervousness ahead of opening night on Friday.“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” he said.“Tomorrow night, I stop waiting.”Around 400,000 people are expected to attend the gigs in total, with all counties represented and at least 5%...
Garth Brooks Drops in at Irish Pub, Gives Low-Key Performance [Watch]
Garth Brooks has been enjoying his extended stay in Ireland this month. In addition to performing sold out shows at Dublin's Croke Park — he'll close out his run with shows Sept. 16 and Sept 17 — the country megastar has been taking in all the city has to offer, including the local pubs.
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Garth Brooks Surprises Fans in Irish Pub Between Concerts in Dublin: WATCH
When Garth Brooks goes to Ireland, it’s time to party. The country music legend was living it up in Dublin between shows. Of course, if you’re going to go to the land of Guinness then going out to a pub or two is a must. 400,000 tickets have been sold to the various concerts in Ireland, showing that his return is as big of a deal as we all thought.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
‘American Idol’ Winner Hospitalized With Unknown Illness
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known as Just Sam, is sharing that she is hospitalized with an unknown illness. Just Sam happened to win the competition in the third season of ABC’s American Idol back in 2020. She documented her hospital stay, according to People, in an Instagram Story earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE — Fans shocked by Mayyas win and say one contestant was ‘robbed’
THE Mayyas have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - and there are some mixed reactions to the finale's outcome. America voted for the live finale event and the Lebanese dance team is taking home the $1million prize as well as a headlining act in Las Vegas.
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Mayyas: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Dance Act In The ‘AGT’ Finals
Mayyas will go down in history as one of the best America’s Got Talent acts. The dance troupe has dazzled AGT viewers and the judges with their stellar performances this season. The Mayyas are still in the running to become the new AGT champion. The two-night finale event begins...
Guard Faints As Queen Elizabeth Lies in State a Few Feet Away
A guard fainted while Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state a few feet away.
Inside Queen’s private burial with three poignant final acts before coffin lowered into vault
THE Queen will be reunited with her beloved husband Prince Philip after an emotional private burial. But before her coffin is lowered into the vault alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, there will be three poignant final acts to mark the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Following her state funeral, which...
U.K.・
Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker Join Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: WATCH
America’s Got Talent provided a dream scenario Wednesday for country up-and-comers Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. The two acts got to perform with some superstars. You could hear the big collective screams. The occasion was the America’s Got Talent championship. And as everyone waited for the results, all 11...
Lebanese cheer as their dancers win America's Got Talent
BEIRUT (AP) — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show America’s Got Talent brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale. The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a handful of lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return home.
The Princess of Wales shares update on her children following Queen’s death
Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are “settling in well to their new school,” according to the Princess of Wales . Queen Elizabeth passed away on the same day the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children attended their first day of school at Lambrook. Catherine spoke about...
U.K.・
Comments / 6