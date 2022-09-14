Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023
Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023
With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
NASCAR: 3 critical options for Tyler Reddick in 2023
Tyler Reddick's plans for the 2023 NASCAR season remain murky after the Kyle Busch to RCR news. Let's dive into the three big options for Reddick.
NASCAR at Bristol playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR: 3 Cup drivers Ty Gibbs could replace
It should only be a matter of time before Ty Gibbs joins the NASCAR Cup Series. But with limited Toyota seats available, who would he replace?. Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, took the NASCAR Xfinity Series by storm in 2021, winning on his debut at the Daytona International Speedway road course and going on to win three more races as a part-time driver.
Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit
During tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series action things got intense. Racing for a regular season championship… The post Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation
Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
racer.com
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
ESPN
NASCAR announces 2023 Cup schedule, which remains largely unchanged
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift. The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with...
Bristol Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Bristol, TN. Now, the field rolls to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Bristol starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual |...
FOX Sports
Hamlin applauds RCR's recovery in signing Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin said Kurt Busch is under no pressure to hurry up his recovery from a concussion and that 23XI Racing is not pushing at this time to get Tyler Reddick in its cars a year early. Richard Childress Racing had a full-throttle response to...
Weekend Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway
This is it. This is the last chance for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to stake a claim for one of
Noah Gragson earns third straight Xfinity win in Bristol shootout
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title
Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway… The post AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title appeared first on Outsider.
Bristol Race Results: September 16, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the regular-season finale and set the Xfinity playoff grid. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Xfinity...
NASCAR: How does the playoff point scoring system work?
The first round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to end tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. How does the playoff scoring system work?. At the end of the 26-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, all 16 drivers who qualified for the playoffs had their point totals reset to 2,000, plus the number of playoff points they scored throughout the regular season.
Speedway Digest
