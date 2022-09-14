Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO