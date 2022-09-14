ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

Comments / 2

Related
country1037fm.com

This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina

If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pickens, SC
Government
City
Pickens, SC
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolinas#Art#A Haunted House#Museum
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings

Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tickets on sale for Trans-Siberian Orchestra in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The multi-platinum, award-winning rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. This 60-city tour will begin on Nov. 16. (Video above provided by Trans-Siberian Orchestra) Bon Secours Wellness Arena will welcome...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy