ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Which state has the best capital? See where ATL ranks

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuTqJ_0hvmNQyo00

Moving is an exciting, yet difficult time in someone’s life. But, that hasn’t stopped millions of people from migrating in the last few years.

According to SmartAsset, a financial planning service, moving to a different state has been fairly common among Americans.

SmartAsset’s study called “ Best State Capitals to Live In – 2022 Edition, ” revealed that around 4.2 million people moved to a different state from 2019 to 2020 and in 2021, 4.4 million people made the move to a different state.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed the trend.

“On average, smaller counties tended to have increases in net domestic migration this past year, while larger counties (those with populations of 500,000 or more) tended to have decreases in net domestic migration,” according to U.S. Census researchers .

“As Americans increasingly look to live in different states, state capitals may be ideal locations to reside in if you’re looking for rich culture and history, access to a variety of job opportunities and a front seat to a state’s political happenings,” said Anja Solum, a personal finance expert in Raleigh.

Moving to a different state may seem foreign to some, but to others, it must be done for education or employment reasons, to be closer to family or just to save a little money in a smaller area.

These things and more are what SmartAsset used to determine the rankings for each state capital.

Specifically, the study evaluated each capital’s affordability, employment, education, leisure and safety. The Peach State’s capital was ranked 45 on the list, as its affordability, leisure and safety scores were low.

So, which state’s capitals ranked high on the list and which ranked low?

Best capitals to call home

  • Pierre, South Dakota (ranked #1)

This state capital received a perfect affordability, education and employment score, making it the best capital to live in.

  • Madison, Wisconsin (ranked #2)

SmartAsset gave Madison a perfect leisure and safety score. The education and employment score was also very high.

  • Lincoln, Nebraska (ranked #3)

This state capital did not receive any perfect scores, but its employment and education scores were very high, and its affordability score was not far behind.

Worst state capitals

  • Dover, Delaware (ranked #50)

This state capital received a zero for employment and education and a low score in affordability.

  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana (ranked #49)

SmartAsset gave this capital a low score in employment, education and affordability.

  • Little Rock, Arkansas (ranked #48)

This state capital received a zero in the category of leisure and safety, but it received a good affordability score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4be0pz_0hvmNQyo00
Moving to a different state may seem foreign to some, but to others, it must be done for education or employment reasons, to be closer to family or just to save a little money in a smaller area. These things and more are what SmartAsset used to determine the rankings for each state capital.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#U S Census Bureau#Job Opportunities#Capitals#Travel Destinations#Atl#Smartasset#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy