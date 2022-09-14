Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0
WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
wnewsj.com
Heys third, WC men 8th at All-Ohio meet
CEDARVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Friday out of 29 teams at at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships hosted by Cedarville University. The Fightin’ Quakers were second as a team among Division III schools, behind only Otterbein University who placed third. Walsh University came...
wnewsj.com
EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure
LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for...
wnewsj.com
G-Men stay unbeaten in National with EC win
LEES CREEK — Georgetown maintained its unbeaten league status Thursday with a 5-0 win over East Clinton in girls tennis. The SBAAC National Division victory puts the G-Men at 8-0 in the division and 10-2 overall. East Clinton is now 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the league.
wnewsj.com
No. 8 Kenyon escapes Townsend Field with 1-0 win
WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team held nationally ranked Kenyon College in check most of the night Wednesday, but the Owls converted on a rare opportunity and left Townsend Field with a 1-0 victory. “Tonight was a very high quality soccer game that we just came...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7
MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
wnewsj.com
Ellis, Astros third in National Division finale
GOSHEN — In a tight battle, Bethel-Tate emerged as the boys golf champion Wednesday of the SBAAC National Division. The league’s 18-hole final round was played at Eagles Nest Golf Course, once known as Fairacres Golf Course. Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate was the tournament medalist and season player...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV volleyball sweeps Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Williamsburg 25-19, 25-17 Wednesday night —. East Clinton is 5-2 on the year, 5-0 against schools in the SBAAC National Division. Coach Bob Malone said his team had just two service errors on the night, a 96 percent...
wnewsj.com
Blan tennis loses close one to CNE 3-2
OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern edged Blanchester 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis. The Ladycats are 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the division. The Rockets go to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the division, second behind unbeaten Georgetown.
wnewsj.com
WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein
WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games. After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Blanchester 45, Goshen 22
BLANCHESTER — Michael Mulvihill passed for a school record 437 yards and Dustin Trace caught touchdown passes of 80 and 70 yards Friday as Blanchester routed Goshen 45-22 to celebrate Homecoming 2022. The win at Barbour Memorial Field puts the Wildcats at 3-2 while Goshen drops to 1-4. “It’s...
wnewsj.com
WC cross country now No. 6 in regional ranking
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team comes in at No. 6 in the Great Lakes Region’s first rankings. This is the highest regional ranking in school history for men’s or women’s cross country. The Quakers entered the season with a...
wnewsj.com
Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Now that’s Clinton-Massie football. The Falcons (1-4) ran for 350 yards on 49 rushing attempts in a 31-17 win over Harrison, the first victory of the season for Dan McSurley’s ballclub. Clinton-Massie did not attempt a pass all night nor did it punt. There...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie outlasts Blanchester at Lebanon Road gym
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie outlasted Blanchester 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 Wednesday in non-league volleyball action at the Lebanon Road gym. For Clinton-MaSydney Schneder had 14 assists, five digs and three aces for the Falcons. Annalyse George finished with 11 assists. Natalee Hillman had 18 digs, an ace and two...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School Students of the Month for September are:. If you are fortunate enough to know Grace, then you know why she is our Student of the Month. Grace is friendly, even first thing in the morning, and takes an interest in everyone. She is helpful and active in our community. We are so proud of you, Grace!
wnewsj.com
Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus’ 1st Gathering will be Sept. 24
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus, formerly known as the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, will hold its first Gathering 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market St. in Washington Court House. “Everyone is invited to celebrate...
wnewsj.com
CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7
WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s...
wnewsj.com
Local Latter-day Saints volunteer in Eastern Kentucky flood recovery efforts
A team of 19 church members from the local Wilmington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently traveled to Eastern Kentucky to aid those inundated by the devastating flooding. These “Helping Hands” volunteers were part of a massive effort involving members from over 200 congregations of...
