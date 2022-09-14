Read full article on original website
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
CNET
NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
NASA moon contractor Masten Space Systems acquired by Astrobotic
NASA tasked both companies to send robotic payloads to the moon, prior to Masten's Chapter 11 filing. A NASA moon contractor that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year will continue its work, as part of a larger company. California-based Masten Space Systems will be acquired by Pittsburgh company...
NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
CNET
NASA Wants to Rocket Even More Private Astronauts to Space
NASA has a message for aspiring private astronauts: Come on up. On Wednesday, the space agency announced it's seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station "as part of the agency's efforts to open space to more people than ever before." Those "more people" will probably need deep pockets.
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy pledged the US would land a person on the moon. Decades later, NASA has a plan to go back.
As NASA prepares to blast off its new moon rocket, the space agency is poised to return to the moon for the first time in half a century.
China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions
The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announced today (Sept. 16) that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China National Space Agency to work together on future moon missions.
NASA struggles to regain control of its $30 million Capstone spacecraft after mid-flight manoeuvre sends it 'tumbling' en route to the moon
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE spacecraft has run into trouble on its way to the moon and is currently tumbling out of control. The US space agency's $30 million probe, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, has also been experiencing temperature issues and had problems generating power from its solar panels.
CNET
NASA Fixes Artemis I Rocket Leak, Eyes Sept. 27 for Next Launch Attempt
If everything works out perfectly, NASA's new Space Launch System could finally blast off for the first time from Florida's Kennedy Space Center as soon as Friday, Sept. 27. The space agency has repaired a leak that scrubbed the launch on Sept. 3 and is now working to test that the issue is resolved with a propellant loading demonstration by Sept. 21 to be ready for a launch attempt on the 27th.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail
NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
NASA may attempt Moon launch on September 23: official
NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday. The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard. ia/to
