Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
CNET

NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
CNET

NASA Wants to Rocket Even More Private Astronauts to Space

NASA has a message for aspiring private astronauts: Come on up. On Wednesday, the space agency announced it's seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station "as part of the agency's efforts to open space to more people than ever before." Those "more people" will probably need deep pockets.
Outsider.com

$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon

NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Daily Mail

NASA struggles to regain control of its $30 million Capstone spacecraft after mid-flight manoeuvre sends it 'tumbling' en route to the moon

NASA's tiny CAPSTONE spacecraft has run into trouble on its way to the moon and is currently tumbling out of control. The US space agency's $30 million probe, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, has also been experiencing temperature issues and had problems generating power from its solar panels.
CNET

NASA Fixes Artemis I Rocket Leak, Eyes Sept. 27 for Next Launch Attempt

If everything works out perfectly, NASA's new Space Launch System could finally blast off for the first time from Florida's Kennedy Space Center as soon as Friday, Sept. 27. The space agency has repaired a leak that scrubbed the launch on Sept. 3 and is now working to test that the issue is resolved with a propellant loading demonstration by Sept. 21 to be ready for a launch attempt on the 27th.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
AFP

NASA may attempt Moon launch on September 23: official

NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday. The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard. ia/to
