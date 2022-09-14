ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated

Russia's Putin and China's Xi held a face-to-face meeting on Thursday in Uzbekistan. Putin acknowledged during the meeting that China has "questions and concerns" on Ukraine. Russian forces have suffered significant battlefield defeats in Ukraine in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that even China has concerns...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive — some in 'apparent panic' — abandoned 'high-value' weaponry, British intelligence says

Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive abandoned "high-value" weaponry, the UK said. Britain's defense ministry said Russian troops left behind equipment with "essential" capabilities. It shared in an intelligence update that some Russians fled Ukraine's advances "in apparent panic." Russian troops who fled Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive left behind "high-value" weaponry and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War#State Sponsored Terrorism#Government Of Ukraine#War Crimes#Politics Federal#Reuters#Ukrainians
The Independent

Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US says Russia covertly spent $300 million to sway foreign votes

Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Russia transfers the funds — cash, cryptocurrency and non-monetary contributions — using intermediaries including security services,...
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Russian Officials Demand Putin Resign Amid Ukraine Losses

Russian officials are calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign amid mounting losses in his invasion of Ukraine—a rare sign of frustration as the Kremlin cracks down on dissent. The Russian leader launched the invasion of the Eastern European country more than six months ago on February 24....
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
POLITICS
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
POLITICS
