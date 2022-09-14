Read full article on original website
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated
Russia's Putin and China's Xi held a face-to-face meeting on Thursday in Uzbekistan. Putin acknowledged during the meeting that China has "questions and concerns" on Ukraine. Russian forces have suffered significant battlefield defeats in Ukraine in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that even China has concerns...
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
Speaking in Kyiv, Ilya Ponomarev alleges bomb that killed daughter of Putin ally was work of underground group
Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive — some in 'apparent panic' — abandoned 'high-value' weaponry, British intelligence says
Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive abandoned "high-value" weaponry, the UK said. Britain's defense ministry said Russian troops left behind equipment with "essential" capabilities. It shared in an intelligence update that some Russians fled Ukraine's advances "in apparent panic." Russian troops who fled Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive left behind "high-value" weaponry and...
Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says
Putin is likely humiliated as Russia's military losses mount in Ukraine, a Russia expert told Insider. Such defeats are made worse due to the US, UK, and other NATO allies aiding Ukraine's cause. "He misjudged the resilience of the West," Simon Miles, a Duke professor said of Putin. When Russian...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes -Putin ally
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers.
U.S. imposes sanctions on supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on individuals and groups that have facilitated Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
US says Russia covertly spent $300 million to sway foreign votes
Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Russia transfers the funds — cash, cryptocurrency and non-monetary contributions — using intermediaries including security services,...
Russian Officials Demand Putin Resign Amid Ukraine Losses
Russian officials are calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign amid mounting losses in his invasion of Ukraine—a rare sign of frustration as the Kremlin cracks down on dissent. The Russian leader launched the invasion of the Eastern European country more than six months ago on February 24....
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
China's Top Officials Signal Russia Support Ahead of Xi-Putin Meet
Signs of China's continued backing of Russia in the past week have set the tone for the first in-person meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine six months ago. Xi is due in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, for what will be his first foreign trip...
