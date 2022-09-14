ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

TheStreet

T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
Engadget

AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

AT&T is suing T-Mobile. On Tuesday, the carrier filed a complaint in Texas's Eastern District Court, accusing its rival of false advertising. T-Mobile’s recently launched “Verizon and AT&T Ban Senior Discounts” campaign is at the center of the lawsuit. The activation includes a website that claims “92 percent of seniors in the US can’t get a wireless discount from Verizon and AT&T because they don’t live in Florida.”
Ninikitty

Uber will pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and cover-up

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and subsequent cover-up, according to the California Attorney General’s office. The breach, revealed last year, granted hackers access to the personal information of 57 million riders and drivers. The company concealed the hack for more than a year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in statement at the time.
The Hill

Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech

A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
Axios

Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees

Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
Axios

Fast-fashion giant Shein is about to get faster

Fast-fashion is about to get faster. Driving the news: Shein, the privately held online retailer based in China, plans to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. in an effort to put products in the hands of customers much faster in its largest market, WSJ reports. Why it matters:...
Axios

Adobe buying design startup Figma for $20 billion

Adobe agreed to buy Figma, a Palo Alto, California-based maker of an in-browser interface design platform, for around $20 billion. Why it matters: This would be the largest acquisition ever of a privately held software company. The deal is structured via an even split of cash and stock. ROI: Figma...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon on California Antitrust Lawsuit: AG ‘Has it Exactly Backwards’

California lawmakers are hoping to accomplish what a prior antitrust case levied in the nation’s capital couldn’t, with the state Attorney General Rob Bonta suing Amazon on Wednesday on allegations it stifled price competition across retail. Bonta said that an investigation by his office found that sellers who use Amazon’s online marketplace would lower their prices if not for agreements they had with Amazon. Amazon’s fair pricing rules, known as “most-favored nation” agreements, require third-party merchants to make their prices on the marketplace the lowest they offer across any online alternative. In other words, vendors selling a product on Amazon can’t sell...
The Week

California sues Amazon for anticompetitive practices

California on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against retail giant Amazon, claiming it is harming competition by forcing third-party sellers to sell only at their lowest prices in listings on the platform, CNN reports. Specifically, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has alleged that the company is in violation of California's Unfair...
Axios

The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID

The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
Axios

Regulators now one step closer to reining in "Buy now, pay later" companies

“Buy now, pay later” services are about to be tamed. Driving the news: Earlier today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created after the financial crisis to regulate predatory lending practices, issued its much-anticipated report on how it might oversee companies like Affirm and Afterpay. Why it matters: The pay-by-installment...
Engadget

California sues Amazon for preventing third-party sellers offering cheaper prices elsewhere

Amazon still can't avoid lawsuits over third-party prices. The New York Times reports California has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon of violating both the Cartwright Act and state competition law through its pricing rules. The internet giant is stifling competition by preventing sellers from offering lower prices on other sites, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. If they defy Amazon, they risk losing buy buttons, prominent listings or even basic access to Amazon's marketplace.
The Verge

Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
