Read full article on original website
Related
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
Engadget
AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign
AT&T is suing T-Mobile. On Tuesday, the carrier filed a complaint in Texas's Eastern District Court, accusing its rival of false advertising. T-Mobile’s recently launched “Verizon and AT&T Ban Senior Discounts” campaign is at the center of the lawsuit. The activation includes a website that claims “92 percent of seniors in the US can’t get a wireless discount from Verizon and AT&T because they don’t live in Florida.”
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
Uber will pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and cover-up
Uber has agreed to pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and subsequent cover-up, according to the California Attorney General’s office. The breach, revealed last year, granted hackers access to the personal information of 57 million riders and drivers. The company concealed the hack for more than a year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in statement at the time.
Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech
A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities. California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and...
CARS・
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Contractor Claims Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Pay for Fancy Treehouses on His Hawaii Compound
In March 2020, a Hawaii contractor agreed to build a house, cabin, and treehouses worth millions of dollars on Mark Zuckerberg’s compound on the island of Kauai. Now the business is suing several companies affiliated with the Facebook billionaire, arguing they still owe the firm $133,726 plus interest for the luxury dwellings.
Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees
Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
Fast-fashion giant Shein is about to get faster
Fast-fashion is about to get faster. Driving the news: Shein, the privately held online retailer based in China, plans to build three large distribution centers in the U.S. in an effort to put products in the hands of customers much faster in its largest market, WSJ reports. Why it matters:...
Adobe buying design startup Figma for $20 billion
Adobe agreed to buy Figma, a Palo Alto, California-based maker of an in-browser interface design platform, for around $20 billion. Why it matters: This would be the largest acquisition ever of a privately held software company. The deal is structured via an even split of cash and stock. ROI: Figma...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon on California Antitrust Lawsuit: AG ‘Has it Exactly Backwards’
California lawmakers are hoping to accomplish what a prior antitrust case levied in the nation’s capital couldn’t, with the state Attorney General Rob Bonta suing Amazon on Wednesday on allegations it stifled price competition across retail. Bonta said that an investigation by his office found that sellers who use Amazon’s online marketplace would lower their prices if not for agreements they had with Amazon. Amazon’s fair pricing rules, known as “most-favored nation” agreements, require third-party merchants to make their prices on the marketplace the lowest they offer across any online alternative. In other words, vendors selling a product on Amazon can’t sell...
California sues Amazon for anticompetitive practices
California on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against retail giant Amazon, claiming it is harming competition by forcing third-party sellers to sell only at their lowest prices in listings on the platform, CNN reports. Specifically, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has alleged that the company is in violation of California's Unfair...
The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
Regulators now one step closer to reining in "Buy now, pay later" companies
“Buy now, pay later” services are about to be tamed. Driving the news: Earlier today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created after the financial crisis to regulate predatory lending practices, issued its much-anticipated report on how it might oversee companies like Affirm and Afterpay. Why it matters: The pay-by-installment...
13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day
In these days of steep inflation, who couldn't use more money to put toward anything from bills to a little stress relief? If you're already working, however, it might be hard to imagine where you...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
Engadget
California sues Amazon for preventing third-party sellers offering cheaper prices elsewhere
Amazon still can't avoid lawsuits over third-party prices. The New York Times reports California has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon of violating both the Cartwright Act and state competition law through its pricing rules. The internet giant is stifling competition by preventing sellers from offering lower prices on other sites, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. If they defy Amazon, they risk losing buy buttons, prominent listings or even basic access to Amazon's marketplace.
The Verge
Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke
Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0