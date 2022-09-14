California lawmakers are hoping to accomplish what a prior antitrust case levied in the nation’s capital couldn’t, with the state Attorney General Rob Bonta suing Amazon on Wednesday on allegations it stifled price competition across retail. Bonta said that an investigation by his office found that sellers who use Amazon’s online marketplace would lower their prices if not for agreements they had with Amazon. Amazon’s fair pricing rules, known as “most-favored nation” agreements, require third-party merchants to make their prices on the marketplace the lowest they offer across any online alternative. In other words, vendors selling a product on Amazon can’t sell...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO