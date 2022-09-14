ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lace Up! ‘Live Well San Diego 5K’ Returns This Sunday

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnFBz_0hvmMwzj00
For the first time since 2019, the  Live Well San Diego 5K  will be held at the county’s Waterfront Park on Sunday, Sept.18. Photo via Pexels.com

If you’re ready for a good workout, the county of San Diego and 2-1-1 San Diego is bringing back an in-person Live Well San Diego 5K after a 3-year absence due to the pandemic.

For the first time since 2019, the Live Well San Diego 5K will be held at the county’s Waterfront Park on Sunday, Sept.18.

The Live Well San Diego 5K and Kids 1-Mile Fun Run Event is free this year with support from presenting sponsor San Diego County Credit Union.

It is expected to bring about 4,000 runners and walkers to the famous Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. Registration is now open and it is free to all registrants. To register, go to LiveWellSD5k.com.

“We are thrilled to again host the Live Well San Diego 5K and partner with the county of San Diego to promote its vision of a healthy and thriving region,” said William York, president & CEO of 2-1-1 San Diego. “The Live Well 5K promotes healthy lifestyles and is a family-friendly event that brings San Diegans together.”

This event will also include a community expo with activities and dozens of exhibitors for all ages, and information resource booths that celebrate all intergenerational communities.

“The Live Well San Diego 5K is the epitome of living well in action,” said Nick Macchione, Director of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. “This free annual event is bigger than ever and invites San Diegans to get fit together, no matter their age or ability.”

“SDCCU is excited about the return of the Live Well San Diego 5K and is proud to be the presenting partner. We are especially pleased to support 2-1-1 San Diego and bring the community together to support the Live Well San Diego initiative of creating a healthy, safe, and thriving San Diego,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “As an engaged community partner, SDCCU is committed to building a healthier, safer, thriving community and improving the areas where we live and work through our support of many non-profits throughout Southern California each year.”

The event will kick off at 7 a.m., with the 5K race starting at 7:30 a.m. The Kids 1-Mile Fun Run will begin at 8:30 am. A medal ceremony will follow at 9:15 a.m.

The race route follows Harbor Drive along scenic San Diego Bay through Seaport Village to the Embarcadero Marina Park North and Pacific Highway to finish at the Waterfront Park.

All registrants will receive a race T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Medals will also be awarded for first, second, and third places.

Times of San Diego

