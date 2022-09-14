Read full article on original website
Related
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?
Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?. Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Winston Farms. The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Transportation Options Soon for Sullivan County Residents
Commuters in Sullivan County will have more options to get around the area. Between gas prices and the overall price of maintaining a car, people are trying to avoid driving at all costs. It can be hard to rely on public transportation and try to work it into your schedule. The good news though, residents in Sullivan will soon have more options when it comes to commuting.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Look: Sullivan County NY 2022 Tax Foreclosure Auction Information
Is the housing market getting to the point where you think that you will never be able to afford a home? While a turn key ready home, might not be in your future, how about one that could potentially need a great deal of work?. How about a home that...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
The first fall reptile show in the area takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at MJN Convention Center. Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundred of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building. According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Why Are the Skies Across the Hudson Valley So Hazy?
Hazy skies are nothing too out of the ordinary, especially during the hot and humid summer months. But Friday's weather is calling for cooler highs, with lower humidity across the Hudson Valley. So why do the skies above many parts of the Hudson Valley have that dull, blueish-gray tint to it?
Date is Set for Annual New Paltz Halloween Parade
Halloween and the Hudson Valley go hand in hand. We have haunted hotels, Haunted Hay Ride and so many other spooky attractions why would you ever spend anywhere else?. It is hard to pick just one event to attend on Halloween. You could spend it trick or treating or you could even try one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Haunted attractions like Headless Horseman Hay Rides, Blaze, Peace Love, and Pumpkins at Bethel or you could plan to be at the biggest event of all. The New Paltz Halloween Parade.
Annual Pleasant Valley Weekend Event Set for This Weekend
It's time to celebrate Pleasant Valley, NY this weekend and the annual event is now bigger than ever. The town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County is northeast of the City of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town of nearly 10,000 people (according to the census in 2010). Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time some years back, it's a great little town and everyone always looks forward to Pleasant Valley Weekend!
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0