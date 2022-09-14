ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Columbia Greek festival returns after break

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Localevent#Festival#Soda
USC Gamecock

‘Good food, beautiful music, lively dancing’: Columbia’s Greek Festival showcases traditional Greek culture

The courtyard of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was filled with people enjoying flavorful food and live music as the Columbia Greek Festival began this Thursday. Originally a food festival to fundraise for church and charity, Columbia’s Greek Festival has grown into a way for the community to experience Greek culture beyond cuisine. The festival will continue until Sept. 18.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Photos: Lexington Live Concert Series Continues With Under the Sun

Local band Under the Sun played the latest edition of Lexington Live Sept. 15. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Sammy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Arts
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hot weather returns for the last several days of summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Children's Home needs items most people don't think to donate

The Turbeville Children’s Home is in need of items that tend to go overlooked by donors. While all donations are very appreciated, the children’s home is running out of several necessities. They are asking for paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, plastic spoons and forks, and all sizes of...
MANNING, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Locally owned toy store opens on Main Street in Columbia

A new toy store is open on Columbia’s Main Street. Located at 1426 Main St., Perfect Storm Bear Factory is owned by Columbia residents Jenny and Allen Franklin and offers a wide selection of toys, games, puzzles and customizable plush animals. The store is on the street level of the Hub student apartment building.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy