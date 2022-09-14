Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Columbia Greek festival returns after break
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
The Post and Courier
West Columbia's Breakfast at Ruiz unveils dessert bar, expands options for evening sweets
For the last seven years, the Vista's busy evening dessert bar Kaminsky's and a newer Lexington dessert bar have ruled the dessert scene around Columbia. A mother-son duo hope to emulate that success just across the river from downtown. Breakfast at Ruiz, a breakfast spot on State Street near West...
coladaily.com
12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to State Farmers Market
Anyone looking for the ultimate fall crafts and arts event this weekend should stop by the 12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza. The event is being held at the South Carolina State Farmers Market South Farmers Shed, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The Midlands Crafters Association...
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization. Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly...
Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
USC Gamecock
‘Good food, beautiful music, lively dancing’: Columbia’s Greek Festival showcases traditional Greek culture
The courtyard of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was filled with people enjoying flavorful food and live music as the Columbia Greek Festival began this Thursday. Originally a food festival to fundraise for church and charity, Columbia’s Greek Festival has grown into a way for the community to experience Greek culture beyond cuisine. The festival will continue until Sept. 18.
Lexington County Chronicle
Photos: Lexington Live Concert Series Continues With Under the Sun
Local band Under the Sun played the latest edition of Lexington Live Sept. 15. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If...
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Sammy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
thelakemurraynews.net
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
WIS-TV
Hot weather returns for the last several days of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and most of next week. It looks like great weather to do some yard work, but the temperatures and humidity are going to climb through the middle of next week. In fact, we will warm things up to the low to mid-90s next week. Fall arrives Thursday evening and almost right on cue, we will drop our temperatures by next weekend.
manninglive.com
Children's Home needs items most people don't think to donate
The Turbeville Children’s Home is in need of items that tend to go overlooked by donors. While all donations are very appreciated, the children’s home is running out of several necessities. They are asking for paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, plastic spoons and forks, and all sizes of...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Locally owned toy store opens on Main Street in Columbia
A new toy store is open on Columbia’s Main Street. Located at 1426 Main St., Perfect Storm Bear Factory is owned by Columbia residents Jenny and Allen Franklin and offers a wide selection of toys, games, puzzles and customizable plush animals. The store is on the street level of the Hub student apartment building.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
