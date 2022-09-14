NEW YORK -- United Airlines is threatening to stop all flights out of John F. Kennedy International Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't greenlight more flights.The airline says for more than a year, it's been asking for additional slots at Kennedy Airport in order to grow.United currently has two daily flights to Los Angeles and two to San Francisco out of JFK.The FAA says any new flights added at the airport would have to be distributed fairly to increase competition.In a statement, United says, "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October."The airline says it will keep the public updated on any progress.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO