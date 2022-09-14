Read full article on original website
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
nwlaborpress.org
Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest
Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
opb.org
Zenith Energy to phase out crude oil at Portland terminal
The company that owns a controversial oil terminal in Northwest Portland’s industrial area is proposing to transition from crude oil to renewable fuels over the next five years. The move comes after the city of Portland and a state environmental agency denied key permits that would have allowed Zenith Energy to expand operations along the Willamette River.
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
ijpr.org
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
2 from Oregon dead in Idaho plane crash
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Government Technology
Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon
(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
Herald and News
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
opb.org
Air advisory for central and northeastern Oregon extended until Friday
An air quality advisory has been extended until Friday for parts of central and northeastern Oregon. The state Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended the advisory for Baker, Deschutes, Union and Wallowa counties, and parts of Klamath, Lake and Lane counties. Laura Gleim with the...
Weyerhaeuser timber workers in Oregon, Washington strike over wages
Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported. Negotiations...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
drifttravel.com
15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise
American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
iheart.com
OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail
Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
