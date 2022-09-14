Read full article on original website
Return to Montana State for October exhibition will be 'a good day' for MSUB coach, Bobcat lifer Mick Durham
BILLINGS — When Montana State alum Danny Sprinkle took over as head men’s basketball coach in Bozeman in April of 2019, Mick Durham, who spent nearly 30 years as a Bobcat and is now coach of the program at Montana State Billings, had some advice for his former pupil.
No. 4 Montana State preparing for toughest challenge yet in Oregon State
BOZEMAN — Through two weeks of action, Montana State has proven to be a powerhouse once again in the FCS sitting steadily at No. 4 in the national polls. However, while their back-to-back lopsided victories to start the year shouldn’t be overlooked, their Week Three opponent is a level of play they haven’t seen yet as they travel to Portland to take on Oregon State.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
12 Things You Should Never Do at a Bobcat Football Game
Nothing is better than getting together with friends and family in the fall and watching a Bobcat football game in Bozeman—especially when everyone is following the Bobcat rules of fan etiquette. It's the fall, and that means the hottest ticket in Bozeman is to a home football game at...
Trial and error: Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler learned, grew in minor league season of transition
BILLINGS — It was the bottom of the 10th inning, and Bennett Hostetler strode to the plate with the bases loaded and his team trailing by a run. Up until that July 29 evening — and after it — the 2022 Minor League Baseball campaign was one of acclimation for Hostetler, his first full season in High-A as a member of the Miami Marlins organization.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
Issue of runner safety becoming more prominent in Gallatin County
Following the abduction of a teacher in Memphis while out for a morning jog, women across the country and in Gallatin County start the conversation of women safety while running
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I don’t remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I’d come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?
"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
explorebigsky.com
Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement
Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
Astronaut crew training for mission in Montana
The SpaceX crew of the astronaut team “Polaris Dawn” are training at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport for a space mission.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Laurel Outlook
Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies
Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
New details in R-Y Timber fire, one employee severely injured
The general manager at R-Y lumber, Dan Richards has released a statement with new information on the fire that injured two employees at their facility in Livingston Monday.
