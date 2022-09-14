Read full article on original website
Avon to move forward on planning broadband improvements
Avon is moving forward with plans to pursue future improvements to the town’s broadband — following the suit of many other Western Slope communities. “It’s become a federal and a state goal that fiber or internet connection is looked at like utilities — like power and water — that everybody should be connected to the internet like a utility,” said Robert McKenner, the town’s IT manager. “And they are putting the money behind developing those systems.”
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
Avon seeks to improve town-wide waste diversion with proposed recycling ordinance
At its Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the Avon Town Council will consider adopting a new ordinance that would establish recycling requirements in the town — helping it to better reach county-wide waste diversion and climate action goals. The Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative has an established goal of diverting...
Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather
You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National...
Eagle River Watershed Council: Snowpack and summer flows
For much of August this year, residents and visitors in the Eagle River Valley enjoyed what locals like to call “monsoon season.” Its presence was marked with nearly daily thundershowers in the afternoons. The rainfall, which was welcomed by gardeners, anglers and all who have been wary of...
Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty
As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.
Vail area sees snow aided by Tropical Storm Kay, and more could come next week
The Gore Range was covered in snow on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture that had been brought into the area from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season for the Vail area. The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said Wednesday night saw...
Letter: In support of regional transportation authority
As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community. In November,...
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day
IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain
Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
Eagle County voters will see one of 59 unique ballot styles
The ballot you’ll receive for the Nov. 8 general election will be fairly straightforward. At the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, employees are engaged in the equivalent of straightening out a plate of spaghetti. While the statewide ballot was certified Monday, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Cold case closed: 1982 murder of two hitchhikers, who were last seen in Breckenridge, ends with conviction
More than 40 years after two women disappeared near Breckenridge, the man suspected of murdering the pair of hitchhikers was found guilty by a Park County jury Thursday. Modern forensic genealogy techniques reopened the case after it sat cold for nearly four decades after the women were last seen on Jan. 6, 1982. The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of Alan Lee Phillips, 71, of Dumont.
Wissot: Damn those e-scooters
And another one bites the dust. And another one bites the dust. And another one bites the dust. Pedestrians hit by e-scooters on city sidewalks across the country are falling faster than the IQs of attendees at a QAnon convention. Since being widely introduced by rental companies like Lime and...
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
