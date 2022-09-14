ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mom accused of drowning her 3 kids at Coney Island ‘fell through’ cracks at children’s agency: report

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Drowning#Nypd#Murder#Violent Crime#The New York Daily News#Acs#The Family Services Unit#Aca#The Daily News
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found the victim on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. His ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children

A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom

The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Coney Island Mom Charged With Murder in Kids’ Drowning Deaths

The Brooklyn woman suspected of drowning her three young kids in the surf off Coney Island early Monday has been hit with murder charges, an NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Erin Merdy, 30, now faces three criminal counts for each child, who were just 7, 4, and 3 months old: murder, murder with depraved indifference to human life, and murder with a victim under 11, according to the NYPD. “I knew she had some mental issues, with depression and stuff like that, but... not to that extent,” Merdy’s uncle Eddy Stephen told The Daily Beast after getting word that his niece and two nephews were gone. “I’m lost for words. We are all shocked by the situation. I don’t know what to say.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
BROOKLYN, NY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy