Mom accused of drowning her 3 kids at Coney Island ‘fell through’ cracks at children’s agency: report

The Brooklyn woman suspected of drowning her three young kids in the surf off Coney Island early Monday has been hit with murder charges, an NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Erin Merdy, 30, now faces three criminal counts for each child, who were just 7, 4, and 3 months old: murder, murder with depraved indifference to human life, and murder with a victim under 11, according to the NYPD. “I knew she had some mental issues, with depression and stuff like that, but... not to that extent,” Merdy’s uncle Eddy Stephen told The Daily Beast after getting word that his niece and two nephews were gone. “I’m lost for words. We are all shocked by the situation. I don’t know what to say.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO